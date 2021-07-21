WWE trademarks the term "complaining is not conversation"

Has Vince McMahon gotten so tired of the complaints from the WWE Universe that he's about to turn it into a storyline? If a recent trademark filing from WWE is any indication, it appears that might be the case.

Robert Defelice of Fightful reports that WWE filed to trademark the term "Complaining is not conversation" on July 16 in relation to entertainment services.

The following is the description filed with the trademark:

"COMPLAINING IS NOT CONVERSATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of clothing, namely, tops, shirts, jackets, sweatshirts, hoodies; outerwear, namely, coats; bottoms, pants, shorts, underwear, dresses, pajamas, lingerie, clothing ties, scarves, gloves, swimwear; Halloween and masquerade costumes; footwear, namely, shoes, sneakers, slippers, flip flops, boots; headwear, namely, hats, caps; wrist bands; bandanas; championship trophy belts."

"Mark For: COMPLAINING IS NOT CONVERSATION trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered live and through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information."

How will WWE utilize the "complaining is not conversation" trademark?

While the reasoning behind this trademark filing by WWE is unknown, it is certainly an eyebrow-raising term given all the complaints about the product as of late from the WWE Universe.

We've missed YOU, WWE Universe. We're so happy to be home! pic.twitter.com/cjmk7f416L — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

How do you think WWE will utilize this new trademark? Do you think it will be for a character on television or perhaps the name of a new WWE podcast? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

