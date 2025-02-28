WWE trying to duplicate an iconic feud with The Rock and Cody Rhodes is weird, according to former announcer

WWE's road to WrestleMania has seemingly taken an unexpected detour with The Rock's inclusion. During the latest Coach & Bro show, Vince Russo and Jonathan Coachman discussed WWE attempting to recreate Steve Austin vs. Vince McMahon with Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson made a surprising return recently to SmackDown to deliver messages that seemingly shook the wrestling fraternity to its core. The Rock offered Cody Rhodes the chance to turn into his corporate world champion, and fans will get some clarity on the angle when the duo meet again at Elimination Chamber.

Vince McMahon and Stone Cold Steve Austin famously engaged in a legendary battle back in the Attitude Era, which even involved both men working together at one point.

Former announcer Jonathan Coachman could see the parallels and believed WWE was trying to present a modern-day version of McMahon vs. Austin, with The Rock being the corporate personality in this case.

Despite being a longtime fan of The Rock, even The Coach found The Final Boss' interaction with Cody Rhodes "weird" and devoid of wrestling logic.

"They are now resorting to trying to duplicate one of the biggest times in the business and that was when Vince and Stone Cold Steve Austin had their thing but it has to feel right and we've both agreeing that what Rock did Friday, and I'm his biggest fan, that felt weird to me. It didn't feel like a Corporate guy and a worker in Cody. Did it feel weird to you?" [From 9:53 onwards]

Vince Russo shares his thoughts on The Rock and Cody Rhodes' WWE angle

As advertised, The Rock introduced an unexpected twist in WWE's WrestleMania proceedings by giving Cody Rhodes a way to explore a darker character.

Vince Russo was part of WWE's creative team when Steve Austin and Vince McMahon did phenomenal business on TV. The former writer stressed that the Attitude Era story made sense, unlike Cody Rhodes and The Rock's new direction.

Vince Russo addressed people wanting more time for the storyline to flesh out and argued that Triple H and the writing department couldn't afford to make mistakes with casual fans.

He noted:

"McMahon and Austin made all the sense in the world, this storyline that they are talking about, Coach, right now; it makes no sense. And people are telling me, 'Oh, give it time.' People inside the business need to understand that casual fans are not going to give it the time. They are not wrestling marks that they are going to watch every single show." [From 10:44 - 11:11]

Elimination Chamber promises to be a must-watch PLE as WWE will reveal its next chapter in the fascinating yet sometimes confusing saga between Cody Rhodes and The Rock.

