WWE once turned down major storyline that "was too big for Vince McMahon"

WWE has had several memorable storylines over the years. From mainstream angles with famous celebrities to the controversy of the Attitude Era, the company's creative team has had its fair share of major programs. Many of these storylines featured Vince McMahon, but one was deemed too big for the former Chairman.

Jesse Ventura is back on good terms with WWE now that McMahon is not around. After his Hall of Fame career, Ventura served as Major of Brooklyn Park from 1991-1995 and Governor of Minnesota from 1999-2003. During a recent interview with Chris Van Vliet, Jesse revealed that while serving as Governor of the North Star State, he flew to WWE HQ in Stamford, CT for a meeting with company co-founders, Vince and Linda McMahon.

Trending

The wrestling legend recalled proposing "the biggest angle [the company] could have ever done, and it was too big for Vince" himself. Van Vliet pressed the veteran for more details, and the 73-year-old responded with more information on what may have been wrestling's wackiest program ever.

"Vince told me that he would back me on anything political that I wanted to do. So I went out to him and I said, 'Vince, we can do an angle right now. You can come out with the WWE and say we’re going to have our own nominee for president, the WWE party, the World Wrestling Party.' Meanwhile, Vince has people in every state, he can send those people, get ballot access, and do what’s required to get on the ballot in all 50 states. He could do that for me," Jesse Ventura said.

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Ventura continued:

"I said, 'Then you work the angle, Vince, where everybody thinks it’s going to be you. You’re going to be the nominee, but we do something where I come in and say bulls**t, I’m a Governor, I’m the natural WWE candidate for President.' Then you'd do a schmoz where Vince and I get two wrestlers to represent us, whoever wins gets the nomination. My guy beats Vince’s guy, I then become the nominee of the World Wrestling [Party] for President and I have ballot access in all 50 states because Vince could have done it."

Ventura was asked why the pitch never happened, but he seemingly dodged the question and said that he was upset about how he was treated, leading to a "big time" separation between him and his former employer. Jesse noted how McMahon made him wait an hour before their meeting but felt even more disrespected at how he never received a phone call back to turn the idea down, given how busy he was as Governor.

The veteran was not clear how Vince turned the idea down, but he felt like the former Chaiman's most disrespectful act of all was not giving him a call back because he saw himself as Governor Jesse Ventura, Jesse Ventura the man, and Jesse Ventura the one who made "a ton of money" for McMahon.

Jesse Ventura welcomed back to WWE

Jesse Ventura revealed earlier this year that he was in talks with World Wrestling Entertainment about signing a Legends contract. The Hall of Famer then attended his first RAW in years as he was at the July 29 show in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Triple H took to X/Twitter and officially welcomed Ventura back to the company. The Chief Content Officer included a behind-the-scenes video.

Expand Tweet

Ventura has confirmed he's back in talks with WWE due to Vince McMahon no longer being involved. He has praised the new direction of the company in multiple interviews this year.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.