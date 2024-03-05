WWE turns real-life situation into a storyline on RAW

The WWE women's locker room is clearly feeling frustrated ahead of WrestleMania since several women could be set to miss out on the biggest show of the year.

This week on RAW, Candice LeRae was feeling frustrated, talking about when she would be handed her shot, which led to Maxxine Dupri heading over and trying to offer her some words of support.

Expand Tweet

LeRae then turned this around and made it clear that she didn't need a "pity party" from someone who has had three matches. She then claimed that Maxxine couldn't lace her boots before Indi Hartwell was forced to step in and apologize.

This comes after a video of Dupri at a live event getting booed went viral online, and several fellow female stars came to her aid and noted that this behavior was unacceptable. Dupri has been learning her craft for several months and has shown signs of real improvement.

It seems that WWE could be turning her recent real-life issues into a storyline where LeRae could be looking to use her lack of experience against her.

Do you think it's fair to use Maxxine Dupri's lack of experience against her on RAW?

