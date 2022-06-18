WWE Undisputed Tag Team Championship match at Money In The Bank announced

With all the WWE news buzzing around today, it's easy to forget that there's a Premium Live Event coming up. We got a solid reminder of Money in the Bank as the promotion just announced a major match for the upcoming show - Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos will put all four of their titles on the line against The Street Profits.

On the June 6th episode of RAW, The Street Profits - Angelo Dawkins and Montex Ford - defeated the champions in a Championship Contenders Match. The victory earned the duo a shot at the title - a shot they'll take on July 2nd in Las Vegas, NV.

The Usos won the WWE SmackDown tag title at last year's MITB

This year's Money In The Bank event will be a bit of a milestone for the Undisputed Tag Team Champions. At last year's show, held at Dickies Arena in Ft. Worth, TX, The Usos defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio to claim the SmackDown Tag Team Championship - and the twin brothers have held the titles ever since.

Of course, The Usos would then go on to defeat RK-Bro - Riddle and Randy Orton - back in May on RAW to add the RAW Tag Team Championship to their collection. A month earlier, their Bloodline faction leader, Roman Reigns, would become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, defeating Brock Lesnar to claim both the WWE and Universal Championships.

In an interesting twist of fate, Reigns finds himself defending those titles on SmackDown tonight against one of the men his cousins defeated for their own titles - Riddle.

Do you think The Street Profits can reclaim the gold once again at Money In The Bank? Or will The Usos continue to on with their record-setting title reign? Share your thoughts in the comments.

