WWE Universal Championship match made official for SummerSlam 2020

WWE has officially announced that the Universal Championship will be defended at SummerSlam 2020.

WWE SummerSlam's official Twitter account has revealed that WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman will put the Universal Championship on the line against "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt.

Many members of the WWE Universe had suspected that a match between Braun Strowman and The Fiend for the Universal Championship would take place at the Biggest Party Of The Summer. However, there had previously been no announcement about a Universal Title match at SummerSlam.

Strowman and Wyatt head to SummerSlam

Braun Strowman and Bray Wyatt have been feuding for several months now in WWE. The Monster Among Men and Bray Wyatt have a long and storied history that dates back to latter introducing the current Universal Champion to the WWE Universe as a member of The Wyatt Family.

In May of 2020, Braun Strowman defeated The Firefly Fun House version of Bray Wyatt to retain the WWE Universal Championship at the Money in the Bank pay per view. But, the feud between Bray Wyatt and Braun Strowman wouldn't end there.

Bray Wyatt would return as "The Eater of Worlds" version of Bray Wyatt and challenge Braun Strowman to a 'Wyatt Swamp Fight' at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules in July. The cinematic match would end with The Fiend returning to WWE for the first time since WrestleMania 36 and dragging Braun Strowman to bottom of the Swamp, leading The Monster Among Men to be absent from WWE Television for several weeks.

In Strowman's absence The Fiend has once again stated his desire to reclaim the Universal Championship and even attacked The Monster Among Men's former WWE Mixed Match Challenge partner Alexa Bliss in the process.

WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman returned to Friday Night SmackDown last week interrupting The Fiend during another strange segment with Alexa Bliss. Strowman stated that he "doesn't care about Alexa" and only cares about destroying Wyatt.

Who do you think will leave WWE SummerSlam as the WWE Universal Champion? Will Braun Strowman be able to defeat The Fiend? Also, what role will Alexa Bliss have to play in the outcome of the WWE Universal Championship match at SummerSlam?

WWE SummerSlam will take place on Sunday, August 23, 2020. The location of the event has yet to be announced.