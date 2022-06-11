"Come back and end Reigns" - WWE Universe addresses The Rock after his comments on a recent match

The WWE Universe has asked The Rock to return to the company for a match against Roman Reigns. Fans had some interesting reactions when The Great One addressed Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tweet.

Taking to social media recently, the Hollywood icon praised both Rhodes and Rollins, as he responded to a tweet from The American Nightmare.

The eight-time WWE Champion expressed how proud he was of the two men following their Hell in a Cell match. He wrote the following on Twitter:

"Holy s***. Proud of both, you and Seth. Go make your money!!"

Responding to The Rock, the WWE Universe asked him to return and dethrone Reigns.

The Tribal Chief is the current Undisputed WWE Universal Champion and is enjoying the best run of his career at the moment. However, fans are trying to stir up the pot between the two cousins.

Here are some of the tweets mentioned below:

Some fans even claimed that Reigns has been disrespecting the multi-time WWE Champion by labeling himself as "the head of the family."

The Rock's status for a potential match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39 is still unclear

Following Roman Reigns' historic win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38, reports suggested that The Rock could return to WWE for a showdown against his cousin at WrestleMania 39.

However, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it has been confirmed that if The Brahma Bull cannot make it to the show, then WWE has another plan in mind. In this scenario, the company would reportedly shift its attention to a match between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Meltzer added:

"Will likely be out about six months, which makes the Royal Rumble probably the smart time frame for a return. If Dwayne Johnson doesn’t wrestle Roman Reigns, it'd make the returning Rhodes vs. Reigns as the most likely biggest of next year’s Mania."

Rhodes is currently sidelined after suffering a torn pectoral tendon. Meanwhile, Reigns is also taking some time off from WWE programming, but he's expected to return at some point soon.

