WWE Universe believes 4-time Champion can finally dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the faces of the women's division in WWE. However, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day has received criticism for having a lackluster reign as the Women's World Champion. Fans believe this can be changed in a heartbeat if Iyo Sky decides to cash in and win the title.

Iyo Sky added her name to the history books when she outsmarted Becky Lynch and Bayley to win the Money in the Bank briefcase at the premium live event. The Genius of The Sky now has an opportunity to become the WWE Women's or World Women's Champion on either brand.

Last night, Iyo Sky interrupted Rhea Ripley during a backstage segment and teased a cash-in on the champion. Fans went wild over the interaction between two former rivals and NXT Champions and want The Genius of The Sky to possibly cash in on Mami when the time is right and win the title.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Sky and Ripley are no strangers to each other as they have feuded on the developmental brand. Rhea Ripley was the one who was pinned by Iyo Sky when she won the NXT Women's Championship in 2020.

Rhea Ripley successfully defended her WWE Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW

Last month, Mami received a new belt on Monday Night RAW after Asuka received the new WWE Women's Championship title on Friday Night SmackDown. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day became the Women's World Champion of the red brand.

Meanwhile, the only challenger Mami had was Natalya. She previously humiliated The Queen of Harts when the two stars faced each other at WWE Night of Champions 2023. She beat the B.O.A.T. in around 70 seconds to retain her SmackDown Women's Championship.

Last month, the company announced that Rhea Ripley will be making her first title defense as Women's World Champion against Natalya. Unfortunately, the match never took place as Mami brutally attacked Nattie ahead of their match and the bout was called off.

Last night, Mami finally faced Natalya with the Women's World Championship on the line. In the end, The Eradicator of The Judgment Day retained her title after she won the match with a Riptide. It will be interesting to see who will face Mami at WWE SummerSlam.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley's title reign? Sound off in the comment section below.

Find out which wrestling legend respects both CM Punk & The Young Bucks right here

Poll : 0 votes