WWE Universe believes current champion is being punished for her husband's actions

The latest edition of WWE RAW was the first week that Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville were seen as Women's Tag Team Champions following their win over Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

Following Chelsea Green's title win, her husband, Matt Cardona, appeared at an independent event with a replica of his wife's title. Recent reports suggest that this is something WWE will address in due time, but this week on RAW, Green and Deville were reduced to a backstage segment that was only a few seconds long. Also, they did not wrestle at all.

The wrestling world is now worried that this could be linked to Cardona's actions, who has called out his former employers several times in recent months.

One fan believes that WWE will probably punish Green for Cardona's actions. The company has a history of not featuring their titles on any other promotion and keeping them exclusively on their shows.

Rachel Walsh @RachelW24678068 @JustAlyxCentral The biggest issue is Chelsea might be punished for it as wwe is petty like that

conan_kun @conanedogawa316 @JustAlyxCentral Don't you think WWE may not happy about that, thus they let Chelsea and Sonya lose the title shortly as punishment, like they prohibited their employed talent being shown on camera in other wrestling companies, or even Twitch ban type of trivial thing

Many members of the fanbase wished that the titles, which have arguably been mistreated for a while, would now be featured more on the company's programming. However, fans were left disheartened after the champions were only featured for a mere few seconds.

Scott Sandoval @sandovallegend @ImChelseaGreen @WWE Remember how we thought they were gonna treat the tag titles better Chelsea and Sonya barley get anything on tv this week

This week's episode of RAW has seemingly made it clear that the Women's Tag Team Championship is still not on the same level as the other titles.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville may not defend their titles at WWE SummerSlam

There are several WWE fans currently questioning whether or not this is punishment or if the plan was for the Women's Tag Team Champions to have minimal time on RAW.

Green and Deville were expected to defend their championships at SummerSlam, and the two women believe that they are allowing the Women's Tag Team Championship to rise in prestige by virtue of them being champions. However, in light of how little TV time they received this week, it seems unlikely that they will defend the titles at the August 5 event.

Nic Earl @Nearl33 @RevelationMarx @Fightful Why would she be punished anyway? WWE now is getting these titles on more social media articles. It's great publicity. It'd be different if he were defacing it everywhere he went, but he's treating it like a world title

With only a week behind their title reign, it is still unclear where Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville will stand when new challengers arise. For now, a new feud has not yet been set up for the former Tough Enough participants. Many fans have also argued that this could hinder their chances of participating in future events.

Do you think Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are being punished for Matt Cardona's recent actions with the Women's Tag Team Championship? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

