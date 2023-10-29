WWE Universe is convinced that popular star is finally ready to dethrone IYO SKY

IYO SKY, as the WWE Women's Champion, holds the division at the palm of her hands on Friday Night SmackDown. However, fans are completely convinced that a popular star is finally ready to dethrone the Genius of the Sky in the coming weeks.

Earlier this year, IYO SKY outsmarted five other competitors and won the Women's Money in the Bank contract. She saved the contract for the right moment and cashed it in at SummerSlam 2023. SKY attacked an already injured Bianca Belair, who had just won the title by defeating Asuka and Charlotte Flair.

Recently, The EST returned to Friday Night SmackDown and attacked Damage CTRL after SKY successfully defended the title against Charlotte Flair. The WWE Universe is convinced that Bianca Belair will end IYO's reign in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel 2023.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The fans are convinced that SKY and Damage CTRL took advantage of Bianca Belair's injured leg during the cash-in and attacked her to eliminate competition. Now, The EST has fully recovered and can regain the title for the second time at Crown Jewel 2023.

IYO SKY is a five-time champion in WWE

The 33-year-old star has been very successful as a professional wrestler, both in Japan and the United States. After joining WWE in 2018, she spent years on the developmental brand, building her name in promotion. She received her breakout after turning heel on Candice LeRae.

She won the NXT Women's Championship during the Pandemic Era from Charlotte Flair and held the title for over 300 days before dropping it to Raquel Rodriguez at Night One of NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver in 2021. She then entered the tag team division and added more gold to her name when she won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship.

Sadly, IYO SKY's run with WWE's developmental brand ended a while after her reign alongside Zoey Stark. She made her main roster debut alongside Dakota Kai and formed Damage CTRL with Bayley in 2022. SKY added more gold when she won the Women's Tag Team Championship with Kai twice.

Earlier this year, she received her singles push in the promotion after a stellar match against Bianca Belair in Puerto Rico. Later, she won the Money in the Bank contract and cashed it in on The EST to become the new WWE Women's Champion.

What are your thoughts on IYO SKY? Sound off in the comments section below.