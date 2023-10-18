WWE Universe is convinced that popular star is finally ready to dethrone Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley is one of the top stars in WWE today and a dominant Women's World Champion. However, fans are convinced that The Eradicator's title reign is in danger and will most likely end at the hands of NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley won the SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair. She was later presented with the Women's World Championship. Over the past few months, The Eradicator has defended her gold against several top names, including Raquel Rodriguez and Natalya.

Meanwhile, Becky Lynch recently emerged victorious in her heated feud with Trish Stratus and later captured the NXT Women's Championship from Tiffany Stratton. On the latest episode of WWE RAW, Ripley and Lynch crossed paths, leading fans to believe that The Man will be the one to end The Judgment Day member's reign of terror.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Lynch and Ripley could eventually lock horns at a grand stage like WrestleMania 40 for the Women's World Championship. It will be interesting to see who will reign supreme in the potential dream bout.

Rhea Ripley has previously faced Becky Lynch in WWE

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day had a backstage interaction with NXT Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Later, The Man met more women from the locker room who were eyeing the NXT Women's Championship.

However, this wasn't the first time when Ripley and Lynch had an intense staredown on a show. Last year, The Eradicator came face to face with The Man after she made a miraculous recovery and returned in time for Survior Series: WarGames. She joined Team Bianca Belair at the show to take on Team Damage CTRL.

The two champions previously competed against each other on the white-and-gold brand. In 2019, RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch went to WWE NXT and faced Rhea Ripley in a stellar bout. Unfortunately, the match ended in a no contest after Shayna Baszler and her allies attacked The Nightmare and The Man.

Ripley currently has her hands full on RAW as four women are eyeing her gold. She is scheduled to defend the Women's World Championship against Nia Jax, Baszler, Zoey Stark, and Raquel Rodriguez. The five-way match will take place at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Who do you think will win in a match between The Man and Ripley? Sound off in the comments section below.

