WWE Universe debates as they name "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Edge, Brock Lesnar, and other popular stars as the major returns on RAW XXX

WWE Universe recently debated over the possibility of "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, Edge, Austin Theory, Bobby Lashley, Brock Lesnar and other popular stars' return on RAW XXX.

The Texas Rattlesnake was last seen at WrestleMania 38, where he faced Kevin Owens, Vince McMahon, and Pat McAfee on both nights of the event. The Rated-R Superstar last appeared inside the ring with Finn Balor at Extreme Rules 2022 where he faced the latter in an "I Quit" match.

Wrestling fans went berserk as they discussed who among the most popular stars could return on this week's episode of RAW.

Most fans mentioned that they are scared for Sami Zayn and are excited to see how the Bloodline and Zayn's story proceeds further. Others named Edge, The Texas Rattlesnake, Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, and other stars as the biggest returns set for RAW XXX.

Here are some of the interesting fan reactions below:

David🖤💫 @DavidIsUcey 🤧 @reigns_era Not ready for Sami to get absolutely hornswoggled @reigns_era Not ready for Sami to get absolutely hornswoggled😞💔🤧 https://t.co/ws4TGxcG0A

TIGERS 2023 CHAMPS @miggysburner @reigns_era Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory double turn come back when it happens @reigns_era Bobby Lashley and Austin Theory double turn come back when it happens

Chris Frazier @ShadyFraz94 @reigns_era I’m expecting a Steve Austin appearance or else it’s not even worth watching lol besides the bloodline stuff @reigns_era I’m expecting a Steve Austin appearance or else it’s not even worth watching lol besides the bloodline stuff

Vince Russo spoke about what will happen if Roman Reigns faces "Stone Cold" Steve Austin

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo spoke about what might happen if Roman Reigns faces Steve Austin at WrestleMania 39.

While speaking in an interview on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Wrestling Outlaws show, the veteran mentioned how The Texas Rattlesnake can help Sami Zayn step out of Bloodline.

He further added that "Stone Cold" Steve Austin can then go on to face The Tribal Chief and can eventually relinquish both the titles. This would give The Honorary Uce an opportunity to have a one-on-one match with Reigns:

"Can you imagine if you used Zayn and, because of the turn [Zayn betraying Reigns], Austin goes over, wins the title," Russo said. "But hold on for a second, Chris [host Dr. Chris Featherstone]. Then Austin cuts the promo, 'Listen, man, after being in the ring with the best, I realized…' he can't go on anymore (…) He relinquishes that belt and then it's between Reigns and Zayn."

What are your thoughts on "Stone Cold" Steve Austin returning at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section below.

