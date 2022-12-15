WWE Universe divided between two huge names to end Roman Reigns' freaky streak

Roman Reigns is currently the most dominant superstar in WWE, and today, he unlocked a new milestone in his historic run.

It has now been three years since the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion suffered a clean pinfall on television. Baron Corbin was the last person to pin Reigns, who defeated The Tribal Chief in a Tables, Ladders, and Chairs match at TLC 2019 to earn a championship opportunity.

Since then, Reigns has gone on a hiatus, returned as a heel, and won both top championships in the company. He has defended his gold on multiple occasions over the last three years. Although Roman Reigns suffered defeats during this time, he has not been pinned clean by anyone.

WWE on BT Sport recently tweeted about Reigns' unbelievable streak and asked fans who could potentially pin The Tribal Chief. Viewers seemed divided in their response, with half hoping to see The Rock beat Reigns at WrestleMania.

However, many fans also noted that it should be Cody Rhodes after he made a triumphant return to the company last year. Seth Rollins also received a fair few shouts from fans during the conversation.

Here's what fans had to say about their choice of superstar to end Roman Reigns' long-running streak:

Rollins was notably the last superstar to beat Reigns in a title match. However, he couldn't dethrone his former SHIELD stablemate, as he won via disqualification at Royal Rumble 2022.

Roman Reigns is set to return on WWE SmackDown this week

As confirmed by Jey Uso, Roman Reigns will finally return to SmackDown this week. This will be the Tribal Chief's first appearance since The Bloodline's massive victory at Survivor Series WarGames.

Interestingly, Jey Uso also insisted that Sami Zayn should cut his hair and trim his beard to match The Usos' style as 'something big' awaits him on SmackDown.

Zayn earned Jey Uso's trust by sacrificing Kevin Owens for The Bloodline at WarGames. But now, there are wild speculations about his future, considering he has the lion's share of the spotlight in the company.

Which WWE Superstar can legitimately pin Roman Reigns to win the world championship? Let us know in the comments section below.

