WWE Universe officially crowns their next Randy Orton

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 07, 2025 02:43 GMT
Randy Orton is a huge WWE star (Images via WWE.com)
Randy Orton is one of the biggest stars in WWE right now and is regarded by many as a wrestling legend. During the latest episode of NXT, Myles Borne was given an interesting nickname during a match by the crowd, and it relates to The Viper.

The NQCC member has long drawn comparisons to the 14-time world champion due to his striking resemblance to the legend. The 25-year-old even acknowledged it himself back in February when he sent out a tweet on X stating that he wasn't Randy Orton, as the latter 'hears voices in his head' while he doesn't hear anything, since he's partially deaf.

Myles Borne competed in the battle royal on WWE NXT this week to determine who would be Oba Femi's next challenger. There were multiple renowned stars in the bout, including Trick Williams, a returning Elijah (aka Elias), Wes Lee, Ethan Page, and Shawn Spears. However, none of them were victorious, as they all got eliminated.

The battle royal was won by Myles Borne, which was a huge surprise. The fans were calling him "Baby Randy" during the match, which is a new nickname they have given him.

Myles Borne will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at WWE Battleground. It'll be a huge shocker if he wins the title.

Edited by Israel Lutete
