WWE Universe picks 10-time champion over The Rock and CM Punk to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40

The WWE Universe has chosen a 10-time champion as their favorite pick to possibly face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40 over The Rock and CM Punk.

The Head of the Table has been carrying the title for over three years now. He has smashed the likes of John Cena, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Brock Lesnar, Kevin Owens, and others who tried to dethrone him as the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

However, one name who had been truly passionate, a fan favorite to win, and came incredibly close to capturing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 is Cody Rhodes. He has been a two-time Intercontinental Champion and an eight-time Tag team Champion.

The American Nightmare has made it clear that he returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2022 to "finish the story" by becoming the first Rhodes to capture the WWE Championship.

A few weeks ago, The Rock in an interview with Pat McAfee revealed the scrapped plans of him facing Reigns at WrestleMania 39. Hence, The Great One is one of the names that is being considered to lock horns with his cousin at the upcoming Showcase of the Immortals.

Meanwhile, the return of CM Punk at Survivor Series has created a buzz in the wrestling world about a blockbuster bout with The Bloodline leader at WrestleMania 40.

The WWE Universe is indeed well aware of Punk and The Rock's legendary status as former world champions in the company. Rhodes' underdog story and unwavering determination have inspired the wrestling world, and they eagerly await the opportunity to see him overcome the ultimate challenge – The Tribal Chief.

Expand Tweet

Hence when asked about the hypothetical matchup of The American Nightmare, The Best in the World, or The Great One against Roman Reigns at next year's WrestleMania, Cody Rhodes surprisingly emerged as the fan favorite.

Check out the fan reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

WWE officially announced the return of Roman Reigns on SmackDown

The Bloodline leader has been on a hiatus ever since he faced LA Knight at WWE Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

It's been weeks since the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion appeared on Friday Night SmackDown. Since fans have been eagerly waiting for Roman Reigns' return, the company officially announced his return on social media.

Expand Tweet

WWE fans in Green Bay, Vancouver, and Atlanta are in for a treat as Roman Reigns gears up for his highly anticipated return to SmackDown. The Tribal Chief will be gracing the squared circle in Green Bay on December 15th, Vancouver on January 5th, and Atlanta on January 19th.

The Royal Rumble 2024 is just only month away and it will be exciting to see which superstar will bag the opportunity to face The Bloodline leader at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see Cody Rhodes vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

Get to know more about updates & news on Wrestlemania 39 & Live Coverage