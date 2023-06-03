WWE Universe reacts to 49-year-old WWE Superstar teasing the reunion of a popular faction

The WWE Universe has reacted to MVP teasing a potential Hurt Business reunion. Taking to his official Instagram handle, he shared a photo alongside Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin.

The Hurt Business was formed in 2020 after MVP aligned himself with Bobby Lashley. The group went on to recruit Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander, who primarily worked as the tag team of the faction.

Check out MVP's Instagram post:

Commenting on MVP's post, fans asked the veteran to reform the group before one of the former members retire. Fans also suggested which superstar could join the faction.

Check out the WWE Universe's reactions:

WrestleSR @wrestle_sr Is it time to bring back The Hurt Business? Is it time to bring back The Hurt Business? https://t.co/Tl951JhbZh

The Hurt Business disbanded in 2022 after a fallout between Lashley told Alexander and Benjamin that there "there is no more Hurt Business". During the faction's run, Lashley held the WWE Championship and the United States Championship.

Alexander and Benjamin won the RAW Tag Team Championships. Both men even held the 24/7 Title on four separate occasions.

MVP recently spoke about The Hurt Business and its existence in WWE

Former United States Champion MVP recently discussed The Hurt Business and the group's presence in the company.

Speaking to WrestleZone, MVP recalled how Shelton Benjamin recommended Cedric Alexander to be a part of the group. MVP said:

"The Hurt Business obviously is very, very special because Shelton Benjamin is a true friend of mine. We’ve been friends. We live less than five minutes from each other. Bobby Lashley is the same. The three of us have been friends across different companies, across different countries for well over a decade. So, our relationship is organic."

He continued:

"Cedric Alexander had a relationship with Shelton from their time in Ring of Honor together. So, when Shelton said, ‘I vouch for this guy,’ that’s all I needed to hear. Then Cedric and I developed a wonderful relationship."

Should MVP bring back The Hurt Business? Sound off in the comment section

7 foot tall powerhouse claims he can chokeslam The Big Show here

Poll : 0 votes