"It's your time" - Wrestling world delighted as Liv Morgan wins SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv Morgan did it! She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and is the new SmackDown Women's Champion. As expected, the wrestling world is ecstatic. From fans and observers to wrestlers and legends, there isn't a disappointed soul watching Money in the Bank.

Ronda Rousey retained her title after a grueling match against Natalya, which saw the challenger go after the former UFC star's leg. This led to Morgan running in following her win in the opening ladder match, as she took advantage of the champion's bad leg.

As the bell rang, Rousey locked her in the Ankle Lock, but Liv Morgan got out of it, kicked her in the knee, and rolled her up for the win. Cue the uproar at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as the new SmackDown Women's Champion earned the biggest pop of the night.

Her fellow wrestlers showed their love, with many current WWE Superstars reacting to the cash-in on Twitter. Bayley, who predicted Morgan would win the ladder match, claimed this was the happiest she had been all year. Legends like Trish Stratus and Booker T also commented.

Kevin Owens couldn't help himself.

Liv Morgan continues WWE's trend with female Money in the Bank winners

While the WWE Universe is delighted with Liv Morgan's big win at Money in the Bank, it did continue a trend in the company's booking of female briefcase winners. She is the fifth winner in a row to hold it for a day or less.

Morgan is also the third woman to cash in her contract the same night she won it. Alexa Bliss did it in 2018, while Bayley followed suit a year later. The other two, Nikki A.S.H. and Asuka, won the RAW Women's Championship the night after Money in the Bank.

It would have been nice to see Liv Morgan hold the briefcase for a few months while teasing her cash-in. However, the moment tonight did not disappoint at all. Hopefully, WWE books her to have a long and fulfilling reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

