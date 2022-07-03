Create
"It's your time" - Wrestling world delighted as Liv Morgan wins SmackDown Women's Championship at WWE Money in the Bank

Liv cashed in her contract successfully.
Modified Jul 03, 2022 09:42 AM IST

Liv Morgan did it! She cashed in her Money in the Bank contract and is the new SmackDown Women's Champion. As expected, the wrestling world is ecstatic. From fans and observers to wrestlers and legends, there isn't a disappointed soul watching Money in the Bank.

Ronda Rousey retained her title after a grueling match against Natalya, which saw the challenger go after the former UFC star's leg. This led to Morgan running in following her win in the opening ladder match, as she took advantage of the champion's bad leg.

As the bell rang, Rousey locked her in the Ankle Lock, but Liv Morgan got out of it, kicked her in the knee, and rolled her up for the win. Cue the uproar at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas as the new SmackDown Women's Champion earned the biggest pop of the night.

Her fellow wrestlers showed their love, with many current WWE Superstars reacting to the cash-in on Twitter. Bayley, who predicted Morgan would win the ladder match, claimed this was the happiest she had been all year. Legends like Trish Stratus and Booker T also commented.

I am the happiest I’ve been all year twitter.com/wwe/status/154…
So happy for @YaOnlyLivvOnce !!!
🗣🗣HOLY HELL‼️#MITB https://t.co/IAQNkeuu7q
Kevin Owens couldn't help himself.
Wow! Congratulations 🎊 @YaOnlyLivvOnce twitter.com/wwe/status/154… https://t.co/cSuJXc8Pjo
YOOOOOOOO @YaOnlyLivvOnce LETS GOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/RZV7bbeNQm
🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 twitter.com/wwe/status/154…
YESSSSS!!
Let’s go @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #MITB
Someone said #Reality?? twitter.com/wwe/status/154…
Omgggggeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Congrats @YaOnlyLivvOnce 👍🏽 https://t.co/a5r7f9wpPM
YASSSSSSSSSSSS!!!!!
🥹🥹 you deserve it babe!! ❤️❤️ twitter.com/wwe/status/154…
You know when wrestling fans say "you deserve it?" This. This is a great example of that phrase.Congratulations, @YaOnlyLivvOnce! #MITB
NAH I THOUGHT SHE WAS GONNA TAP I FELL OUT OF MY BED I COULDNT WATCH ANYMORE
@YaOnlyLivvOnce is genuinely over with the #WWEUniverse It’s her time! #MITB

Liv Morgan continues WWE's trend with female Money in the Bank winners

2017 - Carmella (287 days) 2018 - Alexa bliss (90 minutes) 2019 - bayley ( 60 minutes) 2020 - asuka ( 24 hours belt was in the briefcase) 2021 - Nikki ASH (24 hours) 2022 - liv Morgan (roughly 90 minutes) #MITB

While the WWE Universe is delighted with Liv Morgan's big win at Money in the Bank, it did continue a trend in the company's booking of female briefcase winners. She is the fifth winner in a row to hold it for a day or less.

Also Read Article Continues below

Morgan is also the third woman to cash in her contract the same night she won it. Alexa Bliss did it in 2018, while Bayley followed suit a year later. The other two, Nikki A.S.H. and Asuka, won the RAW Women's Championship the night after Money in the Bank.

It would have been nice to see Liv Morgan hold the briefcase for a few months while teasing her cash-in. However, the moment tonight did not disappoint at all. Hopefully, WWE books her to have a long and fulfilling reign as SmackDown Women's Champion.

