"You will be missed Pat" - WWE Universe reacts to Pat McAfee stepping away from his role on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to the news that popular SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will be stepping away from his role.
In 2018, the WWE Universe was introduced to Pat McAfee, who worked with the company as a pre-show analyst. A few years later, McAfee began working in NXT where he created his stable to feud against The Undisputed Era. In 2021, he became a color commentator on the blue brand.
Last week, McAfee missed the UK premium live event Clash at the Castle, which created some concerns amongst fans. Today, WWE announced that McAfee will be stepping away from his role as a commentator on SmackDown and joining ESPN's College GameDay full-time.
Fans were disheartened to hear the announcement as they were fond of McAfee and Michael Cole as a duo. The WWE Universe reacted to McAfee's post where he spoke about his departure and stated that he could return to the company in the near future. Here is how the fans reacted to the news:
Some fans were unhappy with McAfee's decision, while others are expecting NXT commentator Wade Barrett to be promoted in McAfee's position.
It will be interesting to see how the blue brand's commentary team looks going forward without McAfee at the desk.
Triple H confirmed Pat McAfee's departure from WWE SmackDown
Earlier this week, WWE announced that Triple H had been promoted to Chief Content Officer. The Game received additional responsibilities from the company when Vince McMahon announced his retirement earlier this year. Since then, The King of Kings has delivered on all fronts.
Pat McAfee, who was a part of the blue brand's commentary team, announced his departure on his YouTube show. Today, Triple H went on Twitter to confirm McAfee's departure from the company, tweeting:
"@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN"
It will be interesting to see who will join the commentary table of the blue brand alongside Michael Cole.
Do you think Pat McAfee will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.
