"You will be missed Pat" - WWE Universe reacts to Pat McAfee stepping away from his role on SmackDown

The WWE Universe has reacted to the news that popular SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee will be stepping away from his role.

In 2018, the WWE Universe was introduced to Pat McAfee, who worked with the company as a pre-show analyst. A few years later, McAfee began working in NXT where he created his stable to feud against The Undisputed Era. In 2021, he became a color commentator on the blue brand.

Last week, McAfee missed the UK premium live event Clash at the Castle, which created some concerns amongst fans. Today, WWE announced that McAfee will be stepping away from his role as a commentator on SmackDown and joining ESPN's College GameDay full-time.

Fans were disheartened to hear the announcement as they were fond of McAfee and Michael Cole as a duo. The WWE Universe reacted to McAfee's post where he spoke about his departure and stated that he could return to the company in the near future. Here is how the fans reacted to the news:

Pat McAfee @PatMcAfeeShow



#PMSLive SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE SmackDAHN will be on hold for a little bit while I do College GameDay.. I'm still VERY much in the WWE family & will still be doing things with WWE#PMSLive https://t.co/bhSpOYg3wW

Jakob Wedel @Jakob_Wedel_88 @PatMcAfeeShow Don't make us listen to Corey Graves twice a week man.... @PatMcAfeeShow Don't make us listen to Corey Graves twice a week man....

MFH™ @ManyFacedHeel



I’m happy for you man, as a Colts/Football fan. But bummed as a WWE fan



You add so much to the product 🏼 @PatMcAfeeShow BooooooooI’m happy for you man, as a Colts/Football fan. But bummed as a WWE fanYou add so much to the product @PatMcAfeeShow Boooooooo 😂I’m happy for you man, as a Colts/Football fan. But bummed as a WWE fan You add so much to the product 👊🏼

Carter Bond @TheBondAbides



…Good thing I watch college football. @PatMcAfeeShow Gonna miss ya bud on SmackDahn, but we’ll catch ya on down the road.…Good thing I watch college football. @PatMcAfeeShow Gonna miss ya bud on SmackDahn, but we’ll catch ya on down the road. …Good thing I watch college football. https://t.co/bb7PmluIRz

Cody de Leon @ScullysProtege @WWE @PatMcAfeeShow The WWE Universe and Michael Cole will definitely miss your electric presence on SmackDAHN, but can't wait for you to come back! Maybe a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble..... @PatMcAfeeShow The WWE Universe and Michael Cole will definitely miss your electric presence on SmackDAHN, but can't wait for you to come back! Maybe a surprise entrant in the Royal Rumble..... 👀 @WWE

Some fans were unhappy with McAfee's decision, while others are expecting NXT commentator Wade Barrett to be promoted in McAfee's position.

Warner @NotAlexWarner but hey man the real fans are happy for ya. Gonna miss ya on fridays but now I have a reason to always tune in for college football game day! @PatMcAfeeShow Oof a lot of the WWE universe ain’t gonna like thisbut hey man the real fans are happy for ya. Gonna miss ya on fridays but now I have a reason to always tune in for college football game day! @PatMcAfeeShow Oof a lot of the WWE universe ain’t gonna like this😬 but hey man the real fans are happy for ya. Gonna miss ya on fridays but now I have a reason to always tune in for college football game day!🔥

It will be interesting to see how the blue brand's commentary team looks going forward without McAfee at the desk.

Triple H confirmed Pat McAfee's departure from WWE SmackDown

Earlier this week, WWE announced that Triple H had been promoted to Chief Content Officer. The Game received additional responsibilities from the company when Vince McMahon announced his retirement earlier this year. Since then, The King of Kings has delivered on all fronts.

Pat McAfee, who was a part of the blue brand's commentary team, announced his departure on his YouTube show. Today, Triple H went on Twitter to confirm McAfee's departure from the company, tweeting:

"@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN"

Triple H @TripleH



Pat will remain a member of the @PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career.Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN .@PatMcAfeeShow approached us about his amazing opportunity with College GameDay. We’d never stand in Pat’s way, as he continues to architect his exceptional career. Pat will remain a member of the @WWE Universe and we look forward to his return. #UpToSomethingSZN

It will be interesting to see who will join the commentary table of the blue brand alongside Michael Cole.

Do you think Pat McAfee will return to WWE? Sound off in the comments section.

Check out: 5 WWE moments that were actually unscripted

What is the future of Control Your Narrative after Braun Strowman's WWE return? Find out here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jacob Terrell