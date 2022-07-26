"Did that just happen?" - Roman Reigns botches on RAW; WWE Universe reacts

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns returned to RAW this week, but it appears that he got a little confused regarding his SummerSlam match this weekend.

Reigns and Paul Heyman addressed his upcoming match against Brock Lesnar before they were confronted by Theory, who later went on to face Drew McIntyre. The match then turned into a tag team affair as The Brawling Brutes attacked McIntyre. Bobby Lashley made the save as he teamed up with The Scottish Warrior to take on the Irishman and Theory.

Following the match, The Usos sent a message to Mr. Money in the Bank with a double superkick before taking his briefcase. It was then handed back by The Tribal Chief.

Reigns then leaned down and whispered to Theory:

"When you cash in on Sunday, make sure to bring this."

The only issue with this statement is that SummerSlam is live from Nashville on Saturday night.

Jack Farmer @RealJackFarmer

-Roman Reigns.



#WWERaw "When you cash in on Sunday, make sure to bring this."-Roman Reigns. "When you cash in on Sunday, make sure to bring this."-Roman Reigns. #WWERaw

Several members of the WWE Universe seemingly believe that SummerSlam is set to happen on Sunday. Hence, it may come as no surprise that members of the roster are confused by the fact that premium live events keep switching days.

Fans reacted to the botch by Roman Reigns

That being said, many fans commented on the botch. One noted that it's not just the fans who get confused since Reigns has now proved that he even believed the event was on Sunday.

cal capone @thecalcapone1 Did that really just happen? Reigns confusing SummerSlam for Sunday too: it’s not just us!! Did that really just happen? Reigns confusing SummerSlam for Sunday too: it’s not just us!!

One fan also laughed at the fact that Roman Reigns had told Theory that he should bring his case with him on Sunday.

Andrea💞 @reignswifeee #WWERaw Roman telling theory to make sure he bring the brief case Sunday Roman telling theory to make sure he bring the brief case Sunday 😂😂 #WWERaw

That being said, many members of the WWE Universe believe that SummerSlam is on Sunday night, which could be down to WWE's advertising ahead of the show.

Andrew Kelly @sameasforever Is it me or did @WWERomanReigns look not stoked because storylines gonna end his title reign on Sunday to @BrockLesnar ? I dunno. He looks real concerned during the promo with Heyman. #SummerSlam Is it me or did @WWERomanReigns look not stoked because storylines gonna end his title reign on Sunday to @BrockLesnar ? I dunno. He looks real concerned during the promo with Heyman. #SummerSlam

It is worth noting that if Reigns is able to get past Brock Lesnar on Saturday night at SummerSlam in the Last Man Standing match, then he will hit 700 days as Universal Champion. While this is a cause for celebration, it's likely that Theory will be there to spoil the party.

Do you think Theory will successfully cash in his contract at SummerSlam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far