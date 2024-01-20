WWE Universe reacts as Roman Reigns breaks 47-year-old record

Roman Reigns is, without a doubt, one of the biggest stars on WWE's roster today. There is no denying the power of the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion. And now, his dominance has once again been reaffirmed, as he has broken a record that stood tall for 47 long years.

The record in question belonged to wrestling legend Bruno Sammartino. Known as The Living Legend, Sammartino has two records for the longest reign in WWE history. Alas, The Tribal Chief has just ended his second-longest reign, which lasted from December 10, 1973, until April 30, 1977.

Reigns has held the Universal Title for 1,238 days as of right now, which is an incredible accomplishment. Now, he officially has the fourth-longest reign in history.

However, while The Bloodline will be ecstatic over his success, WWE Universe seems to be peeved about it, expressing the same online.

The comments ranged from fans requesting WWE to end the title reign to calling out Roman Reigns for not being a fighting champion.

Some just find the reign plain "stupid." A strong response to an icon who is now regarded as one of the greats up there with Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, and Bob Backlund.

WWE Universe isn't too happy about Roman Reigns' record-breaking title reign

Roman Reigns last defended his title 77 days ago

One of the many criticisms WWE Universe has for Roman Reigns is that he is not a fighting champion. Unlike his RAW counterpart Seth Rollins, he takes breaks between title defenses. In fact, his last title defense was close to 77 days ago.

The Tribal Chief last defended his title against LA Knight at Crown Jewel on November 4, 2023. With 1238 days under his belt now, it's understandable why the fans are tired of seeing him reign supreme as champion.

Thankfully, they will see him in action a week from now when he faces off against Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton in a Fatal Four-Way at Royal Rumble.

The contract has been signed on the recent episode of SmackDown, and the match is set. Reigns will finally defend his title against three of the company's top stars.

Do you think Reigns will finally lose his title at the Royal Rumble? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below.

