"I could really cry right now" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H becoming the company's new head of creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last week, WWE has confirmed that Triple H will now take over the creative reigns of the company.

Over the past ten years, The Game has shown he has the chops to produce an exciting product for the WWE fanbase. He did commendable work when he was in charge of the creative process for the company's third brand, NXT.

Earlier today, WWE released a statement confirming The Cerebral Assassin's new role.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp WWE have confirmed to Fightful and clarified that Triple H specifically is heading up the creative within the company WWE have confirmed to Fightful and clarified that Triple H specifically is heading up the creative within the company https://t.co/ZkN21giQls

After the news broke, the WWE Universe had their say on the matter, with many calling for Triple H's favorites to become world champions again. However, other sections of the fanbase feel that the power may go to The Game's head.

Creative Wrestling @CreativeWrestl1 @SeanRossSapp With HHH in the lead creative role I think there is a much higher chance that people like Sasha, Naomi, Bray, and others come back to WWE. In NXT he built a great relationship with a lot of people and booked them really well. @SeanRossSapp With HHH in the lead creative role I think there is a much higher chance that people like Sasha, Naomi, Bray, and others come back to WWE. In NXT he built a great relationship with a lot of people and booked them really well.

Lee 💫 @LeeTheJobber now that triple h is head of creative I think it’s time this happened again… now that triple h is head of creative I think it’s time this happened again… https://t.co/AInsAQvkBH

Fiending For Followers ‼️ @Fiend4FolIows Triple H as head of creative and talent relations, Kevin Dunn is apparently leaving and RAW potentially moving to TV-14.



I used to pray for times like this. Triple H as head of creative and talent relations, Kevin Dunn is apparently leaving and RAW potentially moving to TV-14. I used to pray for times like this. https://t.co/YwykywIXHb

Josh. @JoshSpearit There’s a lot of pros and cons to Triple H running things. There’s a lot of pros and cons to Triple H running things.

Just Talk Wrestling @JustTalkWrestle WWE: "Triple H has taken control of WWE Creative"



Triple H next week; WWE: "Triple H has taken control of WWE Creative"Triple H next week; https://t.co/yH1MuSFdRO

Wrestle Ops @WrestleOps



Thank you, A long overdue sight that I would like to see as soon as possible again.Thank you, @TripleH A long overdue sight that I would like to see as soon as possible again. Thank you, @TripleH. https://t.co/r2MnTmHEUm

Rick E Langston @radvstheworld Johnny Gargano heading back to WWE after hearing Triple H is in full creative control: Johnny Gargano heading back to WWE after hearing Triple H is in full creative control: https://t.co/reM7uutRPg

Alex Simmons @alexjsimmons_ I remember when NXT Takeovers would be so fun to watch, wrestling fans would pray for the day that Vince left WWE and Triple H would just book the main roster. This day is actually here and I can’t believe it. Like I could really cry right now. I remember when NXT Takeovers would be so fun to watch, wrestling fans would pray for the day that Vince left WWE and Triple H would just book the main roster. This day is actually here and I can’t believe it. Like I could really cry right now. https://t.co/g6mlLW4jBz

Regardless of the fans' varying opinions, all sections of the WWE Universe will no doubt be tuning in to Monday Night RAW this evening to see what a Triple H-led main roster show looks like.

Former WWE Superstar praised Triple H's career

Earlier this year, after having entertained fans for over 25 years, the 14-time world champion announced his in-ring retirement after multiple health scares.

One person to work with Hunter during his final years as a performer was Samoa Joe. The latter recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the fact that he was The Game's last proper match.

"It was a fun match and the crowd had a good time. Obviously, he’s had a monster career, and it’s an honor to be part of his last match. We have a great rapport and relationship, and I wish the best for him and his health. That’s my main concern. I’m happy he had a chance to get some rest, get healthy and stay around for as long as he can," Joe said.

Samoa Joe was one of the many stars from wrestling's independent scene that The Game helped bring into WWE over the last ten years. The Samoan Submission Machine is now signed to AEW and is the current ROH World Television Champion.

What are your thoughts on Triple H becoming the new head of creative? Do you think Samoa Joe will ever come back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

