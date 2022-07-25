"I could really cry right now" - WWE Universe reacts to Triple H becoming the company's new head of creative

Following Vince McMahon's retirement last week, WWE has confirmed that Triple H will now take over the creative reigns of the company.
Over the past ten years, The Game has shown he has the chops to produce an exciting product for the WWE fanbase. He did commendable work when he was in charge of the creative process for the company's third brand, NXT.
Earlier today, WWE released a statement confirming The Cerebral Assassin's new role.
After the news broke, the WWE Universe had their say on the matter, with many calling for Triple H's favorites to become world champions again. However, other sections of the fanbase feel that the power may go to The Game's head.
Regardless of the fans' varying opinions, all sections of the WWE Universe will no doubt be tuning in to Monday Night RAW this evening to see what a Triple H-led main roster show looks like.
Former WWE Superstar praised Triple H's career
Earlier this year, after having entertained fans for over 25 years, the 14-time world champion announced his in-ring retirement after multiple health scares.
One person to work with Hunter during his final years as a performer was Samoa Joe. The latter recently spoke to Sports Illustrated about the fact that he was The Game's last proper match.
"It was a fun match and the crowd had a good time. Obviously, he’s had a monster career, and it’s an honor to be part of his last match. We have a great rapport and relationship, and I wish the best for him and his health. That’s my main concern. I’m happy he had a chance to get some rest, get healthy and stay around for as long as he can," Joe said.
Samoa Joe was one of the many stars from wrestling's independent scene that The Game helped bring into WWE over the last ten years. The Samoan Submission Machine is now signed to AEW and is the current ROH World Television Champion.
What are your thoughts on Triple H becoming the new head of creative? Do you think Samoa Joe will ever come back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.
