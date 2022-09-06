"Awful botch" - WWE Universe rinses Austin Theory after several hilarious mistakes on RAW 

Austin Theory finally got his name back, but he appears to have left parts of himself in the United Kingdom if this week's episode of WWE RAW was anything to go by.
Tyson Fury knocked Mr. Money in the Bank out when he tried to cash in his contract at Clash at the Castle, a night that he seemingly can no longer remember.
This week on RAW, Theory kicked off his segment by getting the name of the show wrong, something that was later pulled up by Kevin Owens after the star called it Crown Jewel.
This wasn't the only mistake in the segment since Theory tripped over his words a few times before Kevin Owens interrupted him. The two men then had their own back-and-forth.
Theory was selling his jaw and the fact that a World Champion boxer had knocked him out throughout the segment, which many of the WWE Universe picked up on and have since taken to Twitter to convey.
Several members of the WWE Universe actually believe Theory didn't botch
Despite getting several things wrong and tripping over his words, many members of the WWE Universe online believe that Theory was still selling his injuries from Clash at the Castle.
Despite covering up for the botches quite well, a few fans believed that Theory was just having an off day on the mic.
Despite seemingly still being injured, Theory still went on to wrestle a match against Kevin Owens.
Do you think Theory's mess up was a botch or was Mr. Money in the Bank merely selling his injuries from Clash at the Castle?
Also, check out Hall of Famer DDP and Vince Russo discussing if Theory could be the next John Cena...
Exclusive: Did a wrestler put up a phone in a toilet to film wrestlers without consent? Details here