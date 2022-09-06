"Awful botch" - WWE Universe rinses Austin Theory after several hilarious mistakes on RAW 

Austin Theory finally got his name back, but he appears to have left parts of himself in the United Kingdom if this week's episode of WWE RAW was anything to go by.

Tyson Fury knocked Mr. Money in the Bank out when he tried to cash in his contract at Clash at the Castle, a night that he seemingly can no longer remember.

This week on RAW, Theory kicked off his segment by getting the name of the show wrong, something that was later pulled up by Kevin Owens after the star called it Crown Jewel.

This wasn't the only mistake in the segment since Theory tripped over his words a few times before Kevin Owens interrupted him. The two men then had their own back-and-forth.

Theory was selling his jaw and the fact that a World Champion boxer had knocked him out throughout the segment, which many of the WWE Universe picked up on and have since taken to Twitter to convey.

SethRwrestlin' @JasonHiddleston These constant botches from Austin Theory are hilarious These constant botches from Austin Theory are hilarious https://t.co/7FrFTO61pm

Sarah🪄 @WatchM3__ ngl Theory selling the hell out of that punch, wether it’s botches or not #WWERaw ngl Theory selling the hell out of that punch, wether it’s botches or not #WWERaw

Several members of the WWE Universe actually believe Theory didn't botch

Despite getting several things wrong and tripping over his words, many members of the WWE Universe online believe that Theory was still selling his injuries from Clash at the Castle.

@nodqdotcom Austin Theory covered his verbal botches up brilliantly just now. Sell the jaw... Austin Theory covered his verbal botches up brilliantly just now. Sell the jaw...@nodqdotcom

@nodqdotcom Austin Theory covered his verbal botches up brilliantly just now. Sell the jaw... Austin Theory covered his verbal botches up brilliantly just now. Sell the jaw...@nodqdotcom

connor goebel @goebsy_goebel Yeah Kevin Owens destroyed Austin Theory on the mic. Austin Theory sold the botches well from Tyson Fury knocking him out. Great match afterwards #WWERaw Yeah Kevin Owens destroyed Austin Theory on the mic. Austin Theory sold the botches well from Tyson Fury knocking him out. Great match afterwards #WWERaw

Despite covering up for the botches quite well, a few fans believed that Theory was just having an off day on the mic.

Jeyyea5 @jeyyea5 Theory you okay, I legit haven't seen anyone botch a promo this badly in a while I know its hard sometimes to memorize every line but damn this is next level I can't even figure out if it's a work or not #WWERAW Theory you okay, I legit haven't seen anyone botch a promo this badly in a while I know its hard sometimes to memorize every line but damn this is next level I can't even figure out if it's a work or not #WWERAW

Despite seemingly still being injured, Theory still went on to wrestle a match against Kevin Owens.

Do you think Theory's mess up was a botch or was Mr. Money in the Bank merely selling his injuries from Clash at the Castle?

