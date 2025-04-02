  • home icon
  • WWE Universe in utter disbelief as current champion is forcibly stripped of title

WWE Universe in utter disbelief as current champion is forcibly stripped of title

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 02, 2025 01:46 GMT
Shocked fans
This WWE star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE on X, fan reactions on X)

A current champion was stripped of her title. This has left the WWE Universe in disbelief.

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a meteoric rise ever since she joined WWE. It didn't take her long to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. A few weeks later, she made history by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia. Last week on the black and silver brand, her resilience was put to the test when she defended the titles in two separate matches on the same night and emerged victorious.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ava announced that Stephanie Vaquer would be relinquishing the Women's North American Championship, and a new champion would be crowned in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver 205. She also announced that qualifying matches for this ladder match would take place over the next few weeks, starting tonight.

Stephanie also agreed with this decision and said she would relinquish the title if she got to pick her opponent for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025.

This decision from Ava left the fans in shock, and many of them took to social media to let their voices be heard.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)
Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)

It will be interesting to see who will be the next NXT Women's North American Champion.

Edited by Harish Raj S
हिन्दी