WWE Universe in utter disbelief as current champion is forcibly stripped of title

A current champion was stripped of her title. This has left the WWE Universe in disbelief.

Ad

Stephanie Vaquer has been on a meteoric rise ever since she joined WWE. It didn't take her long to win the NXT Women's North American Championship. A few weeks later, she made history by capturing the NXT Women's Championship from Giulia. Last week on the black and silver brand, her resilience was put to the test when she defended the titles in two separate matches on the same night and emerged victorious.

Ad

Trending

Tonight on WWE NXT, Ava announced that Stephanie Vaquer would be relinquishing the Women's North American Championship, and a new champion would be crowned in a six-woman ladder match at Stand & Deliver 205. She also announced that qualifying matches for this ladder match would take place over the next few weeks, starting tonight.

Stephanie also agreed with this decision and said she would relinquish the title if she got to pick her opponent for the NXT Women's Championship at Stand & Deliver 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

This decision from Ava left the fans in shock, and many of them took to social media to let their voices be heard.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Screengrab of fan reactions (Credit: Fan reactions on X/Twitter)

It will be interesting to see who will be the next NXT Women's North American Champion.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback