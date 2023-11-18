WWE Universe doesn't want a blockbuster title match involving Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 40

Charlotte Flair has ruled the women's division in WWE for nearly a decade. However, the fans recently reacted to her potential opponent's comments and voiced their displeasure regarding a match at WrestleMania 40

Earlier this year, Charlotte Flair returned to Friday Night SmackDown and immediately went after Asuka's WWE Women's Championship. However, she started to feud with Bianca Belair and the champion, eventually leading to a Triple Threat match at SummerSlam 2023.

Recently, Bianca Belair spoke about The Queen and how a match between the two is arguably the biggest match in the promotion. The WWE Universe voiced their displeasure over the statement and believes the two shouldn't be in a title match at WrestleMania 40.

Check out some of the reactions below:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans have seen The Queen face The EST on numerous occasions over the past few years and do not want IYO SKY to drop her title to either woman for the sake of a blockbuster match.

The WWE Universe also believes a match between Becky Lynch and Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship and a Triple Threat between SKY, Asuka, and Kairi Sane would be much better than Flair vs. Belair.

Charlotte Flair has pinned Bianca Belair on WWE NXT

In 2020, Charlotte Flair ended her short-lived alliance with Becky Lynch and won the Women's Royal Rumble match after eliminating Shayna Baszler. Instead of going after The Man or challenging the SmackDown Women's Champion, at the time, Bayley, she went to the developmental brand.

At the end of 2019, NXT established itself as a third brand in the promotion after they won brand warfare at WWE Survivor Series 2019. After leading her team to victory, Rhea Ripley defeated Shayna Baszler and won the NXT Championship for the first time in her career.

Charlotte Flair made her intentions clear and challenged The Nightmare to a title match at WrestleMania 36. However, The Queen had a short program with Bianca Belair on the brand and she defeated The EST of NXT in a singles match on an episode of NXT.

Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair have encountered each other multiple times on the main roster since 2021. However, Belair is yet to get a pinfall victory over Flair in singles competition on RAW or SmackDown.

Do you want to see The EST vs The Queen for the title at WrestleMania 40? Sound off in the comments section below.

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.