WWE Universe doesn't want Rhea Ripley to drop her title to popular star at WrestleMania 40

Rhea Ripley's reign as the WWE Women's World Champion has been questionable at best. Regardless of a lackluster run as the champion, the fans do not want a popular star to possibly dethrone Mami at WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley's reign of terror cast a shadow over the women's division on Monday Night RAW. Mami often dominated the division and blindsided superstars to make a statement. One of whom was Liv Morgan who was brutally attacked by the WWE Women's World Champion and written off weekly television.

The WWE Universe is patiently waiting for Morgan to return and confront Ripley. Recently, fans reacted to a fan-made art of Liv Morgan dethroning Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 40. However, many were against this idea and believed that there were more deserving names on the roster.

Check out some of the reactions below:

The WWE Universe adores Liv Morgan but feels that she's not ready to dethrone Mami as the champion. Fans also pitched other names such as Becky Lynch, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Stratton, and more over the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

Rhea Ripley is set to defend her Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley became the SmackDown Women's Champion when she defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39. Later, the company retired the old championship, but they decided to continue its lineage with the newly introduced Women's World Championship for Monday Night RAW.

Unfortunately, Mami started to dominate the division, and the number of title defenses was reduced. She feuded with Raquel Rodriguez for a while and successfully defeated her with the help of Dominik Mysterio. During their rematch, Nia Jax returned to the promotion and targeted both women on the roster.

Elsewhere, Zoey Stark ended her alliance with Trish Stratus and started to team up with Shayna Baszler after the latter retired Ronda Rousey from the promotion. The duo also targeted the champion alongside her current rivals in the form of Raquel Rodriguez and Nia Jax.

The management decided to book a Fatal-5-Way for the Women's World Championship at WWE Crown Jewel 2023. It will be interesting to see if Mami can leave Saudi Arabia as the champion or if the fans will see a new champion at Crown Jewel.

What are your thoughts on Mami's title reign? Sound off in the comments section below.

