"He is waiting" - WWE Universe wants Triple H to sign top AEW star

WWE Universe is asking Triple H to sign AEW Casino Ladder match winner MJF to the company.

Fans were ecstatic when they heard Triple H became the Creative Head of WWE. The King of Kings is famous for his work with the black and gold brand during its prime days, creating several top WWE Superstars such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Kevin Owens, Adam Cole, and more.

MJF returned to AEW All Out as 'The Joker' and won the ladder match. He now has the opportunity to challenge for the AEW World Championship at any time and place of his choosing.

Earlier today, Triple H shared a post on Twitter in San Antonio with Puerto Rican rapper and singer Bad Bunny. The WWE Universe couldn't refrain from tweeting about what they desired from The Game. After the Elite incident, fans want Friedman in WWE more than ever.

Here is what the WWE Universe demanded:

It will be interesting to see if MJF leaves AEW and signs with WWE in the near future.

MJF name drops Triple H on AEW Dynamite

Earlier this year, MJF feuded with CM Punk and defeated him in his hometown. The two stars met in a rematch at AEW Revolution in a Dog Collar match where the Straight Edge Superstar won after Wardlow assisted him in getting MJF's diamond ring.

He later feuded with Wardlow and the two faced each other at AEW Double or Nothing, where the former squashed MJF in a match and won. On the next episode of AEW Dynamite, Friedman showed up and cut an off script promo where he called out the CEO and left the show.

Fans were wondering when MJF would return to the company after months of disappearance. Last week, Stokely Hathaway's group assisted a random wrestler to win the AEW Casino Ladder match. In the end, the masked wrestler revealed himself to be none other than MJF.

Last night, Friedman cut a promo, hyping up his upcoming shot at the AEW World Championship. He was interrupted by Jon Moxley, who lost the title at the PPV. During the promo, he name-dropped Triple H, Nick Khan, and Cody Rhodes and teased fans about going to WWE.

Do you think MJF will go to WWE in 2024? Sound off in the comment section below.

