WWE unveils major new championship belt ahead of Clash at the Castle

WWE will travel to the United Kingdom next week for Clash at the Castle. It will be the company's first-ever premium live event in Scotland. Ahead of the trip, the global juggernaut made a significant announcement.

On social media, the company recently revealed it had signed a historic deal with the NHL. WWE also unveiled a new championship called the Stanley Cup Champions Legacy Title. It will be available to purchase following the Stanley Cup finals, with the first game set to take place on Saturday, June 8, 2024.

The company used the title to announce its first-ever officially licensed product with the National Hockey League. The title is to commemorate the winners of the 2024 Stanley Cup finals between The Edmonton Oilers and The Florida Panthers. The move marks the first-ever licensing deal between World Wrestling Entertainment and the NHL.

The global juggernaut shared a press release noting that the title would be available on several platforms following the conclusion of the Stanley Cup finals.

"At the conclusion of the Stanley Cup Final, the commemorative product will be available for purchase at NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, and WWEShop.com, as well as Fanatics.com," the announcement read.

WWE has joined forces with several fellow sports companies in recent years

World Wrestling Entertainment appears to have unlocked the secret to longevity and is still the biggest pro wrestling company in the world after several decades at the pinnacle of the business.

Last year, it was announced that the Stamford-based company had merged with UFC and was now part of TKO Group Holdings. The deal has led to several references to the MMA organization on live TV. Many expect the two combat sports companies to work together much more in the future.

The deal with the NHL could also be lucrative for the company moving forward. It will be interesting to see how the partnership plays out.

