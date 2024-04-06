WWE unveils new championship ahead of WrestleMania XL

WWE already has two world titles for the men and women on their roster. The promotion also has several other titles on the main roster and NXT. It now seems that the developmental brand is set to introduce another midcard title.

NXT Stand and Deliver always traditionally precedes WrestleMania Night One. This year was no different as Shawn Michaels and his crew have produced another enticing show. During the show, there was another major announcement.

NXT General Manager Ava announced a brand new NXT Women's North American Championship. This is a welcome change, and can probably be looked at as a precursor for a new women's title on the main roster. For the time being, the company has brought something fresh to the table.

Check out a screenshot of the belt below:

NXT Women's North American Championship

WWE has a wide array of talents today on its women's roster. While the 24/7 Championship was not well received in the past, the NXT Women's North American Championship appears to be a step in the right direction.

One more match for The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels? More details right HERE