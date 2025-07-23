WWE unveils new championship; previous title thrown out by top star

A top WWE star threw out his championship tonight. He then unveiled a new title, to a chorus of boos from the fans present.Ethan Page has been on the receiving end of a major push since he arrived in NXT. He quickly won the NXT Championship. After losing the title, he then went on to win the NXT North American Championship. After his most recent title defense against Ricky Saints at Great American Bash 2025, Page was in a celebratory mood tonight on WWE NXT.Ethan Page went out to the ring tonight and claimed that he was better than all the previous North American Champions of the past. He then spoke proudly of Canada as he unveiled the Canadian flag. Page went on to say that the North American Title represents a lie, but it should represent the dominance of Canada. He also said that he was born in Canada but made in America before he threw away the title.He then unveiled the new North American Championship with the Canadian flag covering the strap. He said that this title will represent the Canadian standard of excellence. He then asked the fans to rise for the singing of the Canadian national anthem.It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Ethan Page.