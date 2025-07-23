  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE NXT
  • WWE unveils new championship; previous title thrown out by top star

WWE unveils new championship; previous title thrown out by top star

By Sunil Joseph
Published Jul 23, 2025 01:48 GMT
WWE Championship
This star is popular among the fans (Source: WWE.com)

A top WWE star threw out his championship tonight. He then unveiled a new title, to a chorus of boos from the fans present.

Ad

Ethan Page has been on the receiving end of a major push since he arrived in NXT. He quickly won the NXT Championship. After losing the title, he then went on to win the NXT North American Championship. After his most recent title defense against Ricky Saints at Great American Bash 2025, Page was in a celebratory mood tonight on WWE NXT.

Ethan Page went out to the ring tonight and claimed that he was better than all the previous North American Champions of the past. He then spoke proudly of Canada as he unveiled the Canadian flag. Page went on to say that the North American Title represents a lie, but it should represent the dominance of Canada. He also said that he was born in Canada but made in America before he threw away the title.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

He then unveiled the new North American Championship with the Canadian flag covering the strap. He said that this title will represent the Canadian standard of excellence. He then asked the fans to rise for the singing of the Canadian national anthem.

It will be interesting to see who will be next in line to challenge Ethan Page.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications