  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • WWE urged to do one important thing by ex-employee following RAW (Exclusive)

WWE urged to do one important thing by ex-employee following RAW (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Mar 04, 2025 08:45 GMT
The Creed Brothers took on War Raiders on RAW this week (Image via WWE.com).
The Creed Brothers took on The War Raiders on RAW this week (Image via wwe.com)

WWE RAW this week featured a World Tag Team Title match. The War Raiders defended their gold against the Creed Brothers. The outcome saw Erik and Ivar hit their finisher for the win.

Ad

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone shared their two cents on the match. The former writer urged WWE to focus on giving "personalities" to stars on the roster instead of putting them in lengthy matches with no character development.

"They've got to start giving these people some personalities, man. Like, everybody's going out there and wrestling 20-minute matches, and we know nothing about them. I know nothing about the Creed Brothers. I know nothing about Lyra Valkyria, you know. I know nothing about Otis. They've got to make us care about these people, man." [From 32:24 onwards]
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by pointing out how Lyra Valkyria seemingly didn't have a compelling gimmick. He felt the Women's Intercontinental Champion needed an actual story if she wanted to stand out.

"How is she champion? I have no idea what her personality is. She needs an actual story." [From 33:06 onwards]

youtube-cover
Ad

Lyra Valkyria retained her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a solid match against Ivy Nile on RAW. It remains to be seen if Triple H has plans for the two superstars to run it back for the title somewhere down the line.

If you use quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer predict John Cena's heelish ways long ago? More details HERE.

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी