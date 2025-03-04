WWE urged to do one important thing by ex-employee following RAW (Exclusive)

WWE RAW this week featured a World Tag Team Title match. The War Raiders defended their gold against the Creed Brothers. The outcome saw Erik and Ivar hit their finisher for the win.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone shared their two cents on the match. The former writer urged WWE to focus on giving "personalities" to stars on the roster instead of putting them in lengthy matches with no character development.

"They've got to start giving these people some personalities, man. Like, everybody's going out there and wrestling 20-minute matches, and we know nothing about them. I know nothing about the Creed Brothers. I know nothing about Lyra Valkyria, you know. I know nothing about Otis. They've got to make us care about these people, man." [From 32:24 onwards]

Dr. Chris Featherstone chimed in by pointing out how Lyra Valkyria seemingly didn't have a compelling gimmick. He felt the Women's Intercontinental Champion needed an actual story if she wanted to stand out.

"How is she champion? I have no idea what her personality is. She needs an actual story." [From 33:06 onwards]

Lyra Valkyria retained her WWE Women's Intercontinental Championship in a solid match against Ivy Nile on RAW. It remains to be seen if Triple H has plans for the two superstars to run it back for the title somewhere down the line.

