WWE could use Roman Reigns to turn Logan Paul into a babyface, says WWE Hall of Famer

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan thinks Logan Paul could become a popular babyface, especially if he sides with Roman Reigns. The Maverick has played a heel for the majority of his run in the company.

The Tribal Chief returned to SummerSlam this year as a face, exactly four years after he made a surprise return to WWE at The Grandest Stage of Them All in 2020 as a heel for the first time since his run with The Shield. He was taken out by The Bloodline on SmackDown two weeks ago, a villainous faction that he used to run.

Speaking on the latest episode of IMPAULSIVE, Hulk Hogan pointed out that good heels often make the best babyfaces. He believes that Logan Paul will be over if he becomes a good guy, and the best way for that to happen is for him to aid Roman Reigns against The Bloodline.

"Watching what you're doing, you have a certain air about you that you're a really good heel naturally, and what is so cool, you're going to make one of the best babyfaces ever when they turn you. Because the more heat you get and the more they hate you, you're going to be an awesome babyface. For instance, Bloodline now, they're starting to cheer for Roman. Just a quick thought off the top of my head, when Roman comes back The Bloodline shoves and beats him like a dog and he [Logan] hits the ring to save Roman. It would get him over bam, instantly. It'll be Hulk Hogan babyface personified," said The Hulkster. [49:13-49:50]

Hulk Hogan thinks Logan Paul should become a world champion in WWE

The Immortal One is a fan of The Maverick's work just like many people. He thinks that the latter has the potential to become a world champion.

Hulk Hogan said that Logan Paul should win a world title this year and he shouldn't win any other title besides a world title.

"You got an opportunity to do that brother because you should not be any type of champion except the world's champion at this point. You need to make that quick transition and if they're smart, and Triple H is smart, that transition needs to be made this year." [40:35-40:50]

Logan Paul is a former United States Champion. He lost the title to LA Knight at SummerSlam.

