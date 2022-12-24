WWE veteran "always" wanted a son like Triple H according to former Superstar

Triple H was an ideal in-ring performer during his time as an active competitor according to the old regime. Recently, former WWE Superstar Maven revealed that Vince McMahon always wanted a son like The Game.

Earlier this year, Triple H became Chief Content Officer after Vince McMahon retired and left the company. McMahon was surrounded by allegations and the board held an investigation against McMahon.

Speaking on Monte & The Pharaoh podcast, former WWE Superstar Maven claimed Vince McMahon always wanted a son like The Game regardless of having Shane and Stephanie McMahon around the industry:

"Vince always wanted the son like Hunter," Maven said. "He always wanted the big, jacked up, great wrestler son. Shane was fearless and could go out there and do whatever, but he was never gonna be the wrestler that Vince probably wanted. Stephanie had the business, just the knowledge for what the business should be. I don't know if either of them probably lived up to what Vince would've wanted, however, I don't think anyone could have." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Vince McMahon @VinceMcMahon He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! He’s a fighter, a father, a husband, a leader, a teacher and he’s my son-in-law. Regardless of the arena, @TripleH is a true champion. Happy Birthday, Paul! https://t.co/ucsz3Cj69b

Interestingly, Vince McMahon did push Hunter during his time as an active competitor as The Game went on to win 14-World Championships in the company.

Maven claims Vince McMahon wanted the qualities of The Rock, John Cena, and Triple H in his son

The old regime run by Vince McMahon often focused on Superstars with superior looks rather than in-ring skills. However, it made several megastars in the form of The Rock, John Cena, and Batista who eventually left for Hollywood.

Earlier this year, Vince McMahon's old regime was replaced by Hunter's new regime, which is currently running the company. Recently, former WWE Superstar Maven said that Vince McMahon wanted the qualities of several megastars in his son:

"I think what Vince had in his mind as the perfect offspring doesn't exist. It's probably John Cena's body with The Rock's charisma mixed with Triple H's in-ring work, and that person just doesn't exist." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

Fortunately, Vince McMahon got Hunter as a son-in-law who is carrying his legacy by running the company alongside Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan.

What are your thoughts on Vince McMahon's idea of a son? Sound off in the comment section.

