WWE veteran announces retirement at only 41 years old

A WWE veteran's 22-year-long in-ring career came to an end recently as she announced that she has chosen to step away from actively wrestling once and for all – almost 10 years after she was asked to. The star announced her retirement on her Facebook page, letting fans know about her decision. The star in question is Jazzy "Alpha Female" Gabert.

Gabert is a former WWE star and has also wrestled all across the world. She started her career back in 2001 when she competed for the German Wrestling Federation. Since then, she has wrestled across Europe, including the UK, Ireland, and France. She headed to World Wonder Ring Stardom in 2012 and wrestled there until 2016, but would return later in her career. She also had a memorable stint in IMPACT Wrestling.

The Alpha Female got her first taste of WWE in the Mae Young Classic, and while her contract had issues initially, she eventually joined NXT UK in 2019. She left the promotion in 2020.

As for her last match, it appears to have come in a loss against Mayu Iwatani at STARDOM. Now, Gabert has announced that she's chosen to take a step back from her wrestling career to focus on organizing events. She also said that she had passed the torch 10 years after she was first asked to do so by an English promotion.

Gabert's career in the ring might have come to an end now, but she is focusing her energy on her Sirius Sports Entertainment promotion in Germany.

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.