WWE veteran bashes Gunther's booking on RAW (Exclusive)

WWE veteran Vince Russo was not impressed with the company's booking of Gunther on RAW. Russo noted that he did not like that the Ring General was sitting in the suite instead of being at the commentary desk.
The World Heavyweight Champion defeated Goldberg at Saturday Night's Main Event to retain the title. The challenger for him at SummerSlam was determined in the main event on the red brand, where CM Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, Jey Uso, and LA Knight clashed in a Gauntlet match. The Best in the World won the match after defeating Breakker with help from Jey. Meanwhile, the Ring General watched all the action unfold from a suite.
Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that the WWE World Heavyweight Champion should have been at the commentary desk during the match:
"The winner of this faces Gunther at SummerSlam. Why wasn’t Gunther on color commentary throughout this match? Why do you have him sitting up there by himself like a jabrone when the guy can talk? Why was he not on color during this match? Unbelievable. Unreal." [36:08 onwards]
Roman Reigns made his return to WWE after the match. The OTC saved Jey and CM Punk from an attack from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.
Please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the article!