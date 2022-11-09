Former SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya believes that Stephanie McMahon could bring back WWE Evolution.

Evolution, the first-ever all-women pay-per-view event, was held by the promotion in 2018. It featured a host of NXT and main roster female stars. The historic event was headlined by Ronda Rousey and Nikki Bella in a match that saw the former retain her RAW Women's Championship via submission.

Speaking to Faction 919, Natalya was asked about the possibility of Evolution being brought back. She stated that Co-CEO Stephanie McMahon cares about women's wrestling and wants it to succeed. She hinted that the event could make a return under McMahon's leadership.

"I definitely see Stephanie [McMahon] wanting to do more with women’s wrestling. Stephanie has always wanted women to have more representation, she doesn't want a show where it's like, okay we have 75% male matches and we've got 25% women's matches. She wants a show where it's half men and half women, she wants equality for women in WWE, she has been very vocal about it and it's really, really cool. One of the first things I thought about all of these new changes, especially with Stephanie and Triple H, they really care about women's wrestling," said Natalya. [H/T Wrestling Inc.]

Natalya reflects on working with Triple H during her time in WWE NXT

The Queen of Harts was a staple of NXT during Triple H's reign as the head of the developmental brand.

Natalya recalled working with Triple H on NXT, stating that he wanted to make women's wrestling an essential part of the show.

“When I was at NXT and Triple H was first introducing he said to me, ‘I don’t want to have it just be like oh those girls had a great wrestling match. He said I want it to be where it’s like, ‘that was a great match.'”

Bianca Belair and Bayley made history at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, becoming the first duo to compete against each other in a one-on-one Ladder, Hell in a Cell, and last-person standing matches. Belair is also the first woman to compete in three different matches in the country.

Meanwhile, Natalya is currently out of action with a nose injury. She was recently attacked by Shayna Baszler on SmackDown, leading to her needing surgery.

