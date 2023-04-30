Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell has commented on which superstar was the best pick for SmackDown other than Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair in the 2023 WWE Draft.

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and the RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair were both drafted to the blue brand this past Friday night. The EST of WWE returning to SmackDown came as a surprise to many people, as she's a champion on the red brand.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell named several wrestlers who he thinks were big picks for SmackDown during the Draft.

"Well, they had some pretty decent picks up here, other than Roman and Bianca. Well, I don't think Montez [Ford] is a bad choice at all. And I think Lashley and AJ [Styles] were good picks. And Bayley. I think those are good picks there so I think they kinda - none of them have anywhere close to the drawing power of Roman, or even Cody. But you put them all, add them up I think you got something there," said Mantell. [55:00 –57:00]

Roman Reigns reacted to being drafted to WWE SmackDown on Twitter

The Tribal Chief was the first pick in the entire Draft. Since he's remaining on the blue brand, it means that the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be exclusive to SmackDown. Therefore, the recently unveiled World Heavyweight Championship will be exclusive to RAW.

Roman Reigns sent out a three-worded tweet after he was drafted, stating that he's number one at everything. The Head of the Table could most likely defend his title at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia. It'll be interesting to see who his challenger will be as his reign nears the 1000-day mark.

