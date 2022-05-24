WWE Veteran on Bianca Belair not being allowed to be on headsets during RAW's main event (Exclusive)

The RAW Women's Championship storyline saw a significant development on this week's show. Becky Lynch defeated Asuka in the main event and booked her spot in the Hell in a Cell title match.

Bianca Belair was at ringside during the bout but surprisingly did not have a headset on while seated with the commentary team. Vince Russo couldn't understand why the Red Brand's Women's Champion wasn't hooked up to a live microphone.

It's a tradition for superstars who join the commentary booth to say a few words about the contest and its competitors. Russo felt Belair could have talked about Asuka and Lynch and added more intrigue to the Hell in a Cell angle. He explained the following on the latest episode of Legion of RAW:

"Well, bro, there is another thing at the end that I'm scratching my head. Why is Bianca Belair sitting at ringside and not on headsets?" questioned Russo. "She is the champion. That's her moment. That's her moment, bro, to put both of those competitors over; if it's going to be a three-way, it's going to be a heck of a match. Why is she not even on headsets? What? I don't get it, bro. I just don't understand." (10:30 – 11:00)

Bianca Belair will defend her RAW Women's Championship in a Triple Threat match at Hell in a Cell

While Belair didn't get to share her thoughts during RAW's headlining match, the EST of WWE did unintentionally get involved in the finish.

During the match's closing stages, Asuka accidentally hit Bianca with a kick on the outside. Lynch took advantage of the chaos and secured a crucial roll-up victory over the Japanese superstar.

As per the stipulation, Lynch confirmed her spot for Hell in a Cell, where Bianca Belair will have to fight off two challengers in her title defense. WWE still has one more RAW show to offer before the next premium live event, and fans should not rule out the possibility of another twist.

