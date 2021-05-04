WWE veteran has a big issue with the RAW main event between Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman [Exclusive]

Vince Russo was not a fan of last night's episode of WWE RAW, having one particular issue with the finish of the main event.

The main event of last night's RAW saw Braun Strowman face WWE Champion Bobby Lashley ahead of the triple threat title match at WrestleMania Backlash.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo pointed out one big issue he had with the finish of the RAW main event:

"How much did they miss at the end? Lashley's Spear on Braun was awful. The Claymore... Drew didn't come anywhere close. I'm like... think about this, we watched 3 hours of absolute cr*p and that's the last thing we see, bro. It's like these two spots that couldn't have been any more missed." Said Russo.

Braun Strowman faced Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW

WWE RAW kicked off with a backstage segment showing Adam Pearce with MVP and Sonya Deville. They were soon joined by Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre. Pearce then held a coin toss to see who would face Bobby Lashley in the main event of WWE RAW, which was won by Strowman.

The main event turned out to be a boss fight between the two behemoths. Both men hit each other with everything they had. The finish saw Strowman crash into Drew McIntyre, who was at the commentator's table. An incensed McIntyre climbed onto the apron and inadvertently cost Strowman the match.

Advertisement

Lashley capitalized on Strowman being distracted and pinned the Monster Among Men after hitting him with a Spear. McIntyre then got into the ring and hit both Lashley and Strowman with Claymore Kicks.

Bobby Lashley will defend the WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash in a triple threat match against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre.

If any quotes are used from this article, please credit SK Wrestling and embed the video.