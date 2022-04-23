"They were laughing at him, that doesn't help" - WWE Veteran reacts after Butch loses to Xavier Woods' new finisher (Exclusive)

Xavier Woods scored a singles win over Butch on this week's WWE SmackDown as he used a small package rollup to execute the final pinfall.

The New Day member has named his new finisher 'The Backwoods,' and Dutch Mantell revealed that he had no issues with the move while reviewing the latest episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk.

The former WWE manager wasn't against the rollup as it was just a maneuver to catch opponents off guard. Mantell, however, had a significant problem with how Xavier Woods reacted after his victory against Butch, fka Pete Dunne.

Woods was seen laughing at Butch after the bout, and Mantell stated that it made the former NXT star look bad in defeat.

"It's just a go-to finisher; it is what it is. Just catch him coming off, surprise him and just roll him up, boom, and then he hits the floor. This is what I don't like; when they hit the floor, they were laughing at him," revealed Dutch Mantell. "That doesn't help him either. He almost beat him, so why would you start laughing at somebody because when he almost beat you. It's like adding insult to injury." [50:31 - 50:55]

"Critiquing them is like talking to a tree" - Dutch Mantell is not surprised with how WWE booked Woods vs. Butch

Wins and losses are a part of wrestling's career, and Dutch Mantell said there is always a way to preserve the credibility of a superstar taking the three-count.

Giving props to the losing contenders is one known method that promoters have utilized in wrestling for decades, but WWE went in the opposite creative direction for Butch and Woods' match.

Mantell added that WWE made a mistake by letting New Day ridicule Butch after the SmackDown match.

"I mean if they want him to be taken seriously because if I'm going to go out here and beat a guy, I want to beat a guy who was competitive. So, when I would get out of the ring, I would look at him, like, 'Hey, you gave me a hell of a fight, buddy!' But, we're dealing with WWE here; we're dealing with a different animal. So, critiquing them is like talking to a tree. They are not hearing you. They are not hearing the fans either," stated Mantell. [50:56 - 51:30]

