WWE veteran blasts Goldberg's retirement chatter: "Why would you put all this hype into him?" (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Teddy Long recently shared his thoughts on Goldberg's title match. The star will compete for the World Heavyweight Championship at Saturday Night's Main Event in his hometown.

The WCW veteran has been vocal about having his retirement match in 2025. He now has a chance to compete against Gunther at Saturday Night's Main Event. In front of his home fans in Atlanta, Georgia, the 58-year-old legend will have the chance to capture the World Title.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Time Machine with host Mac Davis, Long stated that it would be ridiculous for Goldberg to retire with the title.

"That wouldn't make any sense. Why would you put all this hype into him, put all this demolish TV time, bring him back, give him a win and then let him retire the belt?"

The Hall of Famer explained that it wasn't about putting somebody over. He felt that if Goldberg could put on good matches, he should continue his run. The veteran mentioned that the fan reactions should determine whether the star competes again.

"Like you said, it's the old-school way. A lot of times, I hate that it's used in that form, like putting somebody over. It's really not and it shouldn't be that way. I don't care how old a guy is. If the guy can still get cheers from the fans and get out and get over on TV, then use him. It ain't got nothing to do with his age. I don't know what direction they're going." [From 3:05 onwards]

As we inch closer to Saturday Night's Main Event, this rivalry is getting more intense.

It will be interesting to see who walks out of Atlanta as the World Heavyweight Champion.

