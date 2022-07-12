"You never see that type of character out of Goldberg" - WWE veteran on why Brock Lesnar gets better fan reactions (Exclusive)

Vince Russo feels that Brock Lesnar's happy babyface character has enabled The Beast Incarnate to get a positive reaction from the audience. In contrast, Goldberg often gets jeers from the crowd as the WWE Universe is apparently tired of seeing the former WCW Champion in major title spots.

Russo briefly opened up about the difference between Brock Lesnar and Goldberg during this week's episode of Legion of RAW. The former WWE writer stated that fans would never anticipate seeing Goldberg adopt a character similar to Brock's current on-screen persona.

The wrestling veteran said that people have grown to love Lesnar's humorous side, which The Icon hasn't incorporated into his gimmick.

"Very interesting question, bro. Are you talking about Brock, too, when he was a heel or just now as a babyface? I think that's it; I think Brock's clowning, Brock's laughing, Brock's smiling," opined Vince Russo. "You never see that type of character out of Goldberg. That's probably the difference, Brock showing a more humorous side than Goldberg ever does. That's what I would say." [4:00 - 4:55]

Brock Lesnar is on course for another massive championship match against Roman Reigns

The former UFC Champion brought his A-game to RAW as he opened the show and cracked jokes about The Tribal Chief in his promo.

Lesnar also unleashed his ruthlessness when the time came as he laid out The Alpha Academy with a brutal attack to end a heated segment. The Beast Incarnate is scheduled to face arch-rival Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022 in a Last Man Standing showdown.

Reports state that WWE brought Brock Lesnar back to replace the injured Randy Orton, who was originally chosen to face the undisputed world champion at the summer's biggest event.

Despite the seemingly repetitive nature of his storyline with Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar gets loud pops whenever he graces RAW or SmackDown with his presence, which could primarily be due to his unique gimmick.

