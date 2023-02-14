WWE veteran claims Alexa Bliss and former SmackDown Women's Champion only have a job because of their looks

WWE has often been accused of pushing stars despite certain fans feeling their wrestling ability is not up to the mark. Former manager and wrestling veteran Jim Cornette feels the likes of Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan are in the company only for their looks.

Alexa Bliss has had a highly successful career in WWE so far. She has lifted the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, while winning the RAW Women's Championship on three occasions. Additionally, she is a Women's Money in the Bank winner and a 3-time Women's Tag Team Champion.

Liv Morgan recently enjoyed a substantial rise in the WWE women's division in 2022. She won the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed in on Ronda Rousey to fulfill her lifelong dream of becoming a Women's Champion.

On the Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, the former manager stated that the aforementioned women are in WWE because they are attractive and not because of their wrestling ability.

"Let’s face it, Liv Morgan wouldn’t have a job, Alexa Bliss wouldn’t have a job. A couple of these other minute girls, Carmella, seriously? If they weren’t signing girls more because they’re attractive than because they’re wrestlers. And there’s gotta be some f***ing limit," Jim Cornette said. [9:30 - 9:45]

Jim Cornette compared Alexa Bliss to another female WWE star

During the same episode, Jim Cornette compared Rhea Ripley to other female stars in the Stamdord-based company. He praised the 2023 Women's Royal Rumble winner for having the look of an action movie star.

"She looks like she needs to be in an action movie. She’s not out there looking like Carmella or Alexa or whoever the f**k else. All look like Hawaiian tropic swimsuit sun tan models or whatever and there’s no problem being that but I don’t buy them to wrestle. I buy them to tan and wear bikinis," Jim Cornette said. [3:40 - 4:10]

Rhea Ripley is one of the best female stars in the company at the moment. Her popularity has constantly grown since joining Judgment Day, and she is set to face Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 in an attempt to win the SmackDown Women's Championship.

