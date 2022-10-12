“This was freaking horrible”- WWE veteran comments on Bobby Lashley’s reaction to Brock Lesnar’s attack (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Bobby Lashley's backstage interview that took place after he was attacked by Brock Lesnar on RAW.

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW was one to forget for the All Mighty as he was attacked by a returning Brock Lesnar before his match against Seth Rollins. The Visionary went on to defeat Lashley to claim the United States Championship.

Enraged by the Beast Incarnate's actions, Lashley challenged the former to show up on the red brand next week in a post-match backstage interview.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo highlighted that the interview was pre-taped, pointing out that Lashley was not sweating even after going through a lot in the ring moments earlier.

"When you're shooting pre-tapes, you've got your cart with your audio equipment, your cameras, and everything you need. There's always a cart. And what is the most important thing on the cart? You have at least three spritz bottles because a lot of these things are supposed to be shot after a match. This was pre-taped. You could tell this was pre. Lashley is not even sweating after what he just went through out there bro, the guy isn't. Can you not at least spritz the guy so it makes him look like he was sweating?"

Russo went on to state that post-match interviews should be conducted to catch real emotions after a match, calling Lashley's pre-taped interview "freaking horrible".

"This was freaking horrible. To catch that emotion, this interview should have been done right on the other side of the gorilla position, just as he came through the curtain. They should have got his comments right there. This was pre-taped hours earlier and it did not fit the scene that just happened." [49:22 - 50:38]

Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar could face off at WWE Crown Jewel

Brock Lesnar stunned the wrestling world on RAW this week as he returned to WWE after his loss against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. While it is still unclear why the Beast Incarnate went after Bobby Lashley, the duo could square off in a mouth-watering clash next month at Crown Jewel.

The duo have faced off against each other in a singles match on one occasion previously: at this year's Royal Rumble. In that match, Bobby Lashley was able to beat Brock for the WWE Championship after Roman Reigns attacked the Beast Incarnate.

However, Brock Lesnar was able to reclaim the title three weeks later in an Elimination Chamber match where Bobby Lashley suffered an injury before he could enter the match.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, Crown Jewel could be the perfect opportunity for the two former WWE Champions to settle their differences without outside interference.

