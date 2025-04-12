WWE veteran comments on Charlotte Flair's attack on Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown (Exclusive)

The feud between Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton continued on SmackDown, where The Queen attacked the WWE Women's Champion after her match against Roxanne Perez. Wrestling veterans Vince Russo and Dutch Mantell shared their thoughts on the incident during their appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown.

The two women were involved in an awkward segment last week where they both reportedly went off the script. The bad blood between the two continued on SmackDown as Charlotte Flair attacked Tiffany Stratton in the parking lot, after which she was sent home. However, the Queen returned to attack the champion once again after the latter's match against Roxanne Perez.

Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the segment, revealing how he would have booked it differently.

"People really want to believe that this is a shoot. There was nothing shoot about it tonight, it was 100% wrestling. I would have tried to maintain that shoot a little bit more, they just turned all of that into a wrestling angle." [From 47:20 - 47:38]

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell noted that he would have had Charlotte Flair cut a promo from a car like Kevin Owens used to do a few months back.

"I would have done Kevin Owens type interview where she’s in a car or somewhere and just talking because they have banned her from the arena." [From 48:11 onwards]

Charlotte and Tiffany Stratton will get a chance to settle their differences in just over a week's time as they will clash for the WWE Women's Championship at WrestleMania 41. While things have gone awry between the two in the past, they are expected to put aside their differences and put on a show at WrestleMania.

