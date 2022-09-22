"It is not like anything else"- 9-time champion comments on Logan Paul's chances against Roman Reigns in WWE

WWE Superstar Drew Gulak has shared his thoughts on the upcoming match between Roman Reigns and Logan Paul.

The bout between the two was made official at the press conference for Crown Jewel 2022 after a war of words between the two on social media. Paul was also present on last week's SmackDown, where he confronted members of The Bloodline and The Tribal Chief.

Speaking about the highly anticipated bout on WWE's The Bump, 9-time champion Gulak highlighted that Roman Reigns is on the run of his life and won't be easy to usurp.

"As a competitor, of course, I believe that you can get lucky. We've heard this before when it comes to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns, with people saying they just need to get lucky. It just goes to show you that he is on a completely different level now. As a peer to him, it is inspiring to me. As far as Logan Paul goes, my fellow Wiseman Paul Heyman said it best."

He further detailed The Maverick's chances heading into the high-profile contest:

"He compared it to his match with Floyd Mayweather, which he survived. He didn't get knocked down. But it's like, man, the odds were not in his favor. He's going to be tested more than he's ever been tested in his life. This is WWE, this is professional wrestling. It is not like anything else. Yeah, I respect everyone who steps foot in that ring, but Logan Paul, best of luck to you." [10:07 - 11:07]

Roman Reigns will be present on WWE SmackDown this week

Roman Reigns has been the face of the company for the last several years. He is currently on one of the most dominant title runs of all time and recently surpassed 750 days as the Universal Champion.

The Tribal Chief has recently reduced his workload as a wrestler and is often absent from live events or weekly shows. However, he is scheduled to make an appearance on SmackDown this week.

Reigns will most likely address Logan Paul after the recent altercation between the two. He could also discuss the issues between Sami Zayn and Jey Uso that have been brewing for the last few weeks.

