"Reigns is doing everything to avoid the match" - WWE Veteran comments on a major possible opponent for Roman (Exclusive)

Cody Rhodes' push continued on this week's RAW as WWE ensured that the former AEW star received most of the spotlight throughout the show.

During the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Vince Russo explained why WWE should have gone straight to an angle between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns.

Rhodes has made it clear that he has returned to capture the elusive world title, but WWE is delaying the inevitable by keeping him away from Reigns.

Vince Russo wasn't a fan of Rhodes facing the likes of Seth Rollins and Kevin Owens as he felt that Cody needed to immediately feud with the Tribal Chief.

The former writer explained how the creative team could have built a storyline around Reigns deliberately avoiding Rhodes. Here's what Russo revealed regarding a program between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes:

"Like I said, bro, the only thing that could have saved this, and we talked about this, the only way to save this was straight away to Reigns. That was the only thing. Bro, you're going through Owens and Rollins. Who did he beat last week, bro? What jabroni did he beat last week? The Miz! Nobody cares," stated Vince Russo. "Like, zero! Nobody cares! If he would have gone straight after Roman and maybe Reigns throws The Usos at him, one by one, like, Roman Reigns is doing everything to avoid the match. But Owens and Seth and Miz, nobody cares."

Vince Russo reveals the problem with WWE's presentation of Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes has been positioned as one of WWE's top babyfaces since his WrestleMania classic against Seth Rollins.

While many fans were happy to see Rhodes retain his American Nightmare persona in WWE, Vince Russo was against the idea as the character didn't appeal to the "common man."

Russo used Dusty Rhodes as an example to put forth his point, as you can view below:

"Bro, I'm telling you, man, people don't want to listen. It's the same Cody Rhodes dressing to the nines in his suit, carrying himself, and speaking like he's smarter than everybody else," noted Russo. "Does Cody forget who his dad was? What was Dusty, bro? Dusty was the common man! That's why everybody loved Dusty. Like you say, Chris, son of a plumber, baby."

Vince Russo added that Rhodes is trying to sound more intelligent than the people around him, which could eventually make him an unlikeable figure amongst the fans.

Vince predicted that Cody Rhodes would become just another WWE talent after all the hype surrounding his return dies down:

"Cody goes out there with his suits, the way he talks; he talks like he's got this level of intelligence. Bro, that ain't going to go over!" declared Vince. "Look what happened, that's what happened in AEW, and I told everybody that, bro. As soon as they put the cameras in his house, I said nobody is going to like this guy. You've got the newness now of him coming from AEW, bro; it's going to wear off, real, real quick."

