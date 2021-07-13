"You can't do that" - WWE veteran comments on Randy Orton not being on RAW once again [Exclusive]

Randy Orton was not on WWE RAW once again last night and Riddle briefly addressed this backstage, saying that he missed The Viper.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo revealed he wasn't happy with WWE not addressing Orton's absence from television.

"[Randy] Orton hasn't been on this show for three weeks, now I don't know why but the fact of the matter is, whatever the reason... I don't care, you cannot have Riddle asking where's Randy? You've tied these guys together for a month and Orton disappears and this guy doesn't address it? You can't do that. It's like tuning in to Friends, and all of a sudden one week Ross isn't there, and Ross isn't there for the second and third week and nobody is saying anything. That would never happen." said Russo

He went on to add that WWE not addressing the situation with Orton was a mistake:

"What does that go back to? It goes back to what I talk about every week. They don't want to deal with reality. They don't want to let you know what's up, so okay, he's disappeared." added Russo

What went down with Riddle on WWE RAW last night?

We saw Riddle in a backstage segment with Ricochet. Riddle revealed that he missed Randy Orton and added that if he won the men's Money In The Bank match, he and Orton would cash in on the WWE RAW Tag Team Champions. Miz and Morrison then drenched the duo with their dripsticks.

Ricochet then faced John Morrison in singles action. The end of the match saw Riddle come out and neutralize The Miz, who had gotten involved a number of times from his wheelchair at ringside. Ricochet then hit Morrison with a Frog Splash on a ladder set up at ringside for the win.

