WWE veteran comments on The Rock aligning with The Bloodline on SmackDown (Exclusive)

Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell has shared his thoughts on The Rock joining forces with The Bloodline on SmackDown.

The Brahma Bull recently turned heel for the first time in nearly 21 years at the WrestleMania XL Kickoff event in Las Vegas. Rock even slapped Cody Rhodes after the latter mentioned his ancestors. The Great One and Roman Reigns were present on WWE SmackDown last night to address the fallout from the event.

The Rock further cemented his heel turn on the blue brand as he brutally insulted the live crowd and promised Cody Rhodes wouldn't walk out as a champion at WrestleMania 40. He also made his alliance with The Bloodline official.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Dutch Mantell praised the ending of the segment that saw The Rock modify his iconic catchphrase to add The Bloodline.

"That was a good way to end it. They included The Bloodline in the catchphrase and that was a good way to end it."

The former WWE manager also addressed the possibility of Roman Reigns and The Rock facing Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in a tag match.

"Maybe they do it next week or the week after. We’ll see." [28:38 onwards]

The Great One has previously confirmed that he will make an in-ring return at WrestleMania. However, with Cody Rhodes choosing Roman Reigns, it's still unclear what's in store for the Hollywood star. Many believe that he and Roman could end up facing the RAW stars in a tag match on Night One.

