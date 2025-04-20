WWE veteran comments on Triple H mentioning Vince McMahon during his Hall of Fame speech (Exclusive)

Triple H became a two-time WWE Hall of Famer this Friday, with his best friend, Shawn Michaels, inducting him into the Class of 2025. The Game also mentioned Vince McMahon, among other names, during his speech, which saw him earn praise from wrestling veteran Vince Russo.

WWE has tried to distance itself from Vince McMahon ever since the latter faced allegations of sexual misconduct. However, that was not the case with Triple H's speech during the Hall of Fame ceremony, as the 14-time world champion made it clear that none of this would have been possible without his father-in-law.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania 41 Night One review, Vince Russo stated that he would like to give Hunter his flowers for mentioning the former Chairman, as erasing him from WWE history does not make sense:

"I do give Triple H kudos because I read this morning he did bring up Vince in his speech. Kudos to you, bro. I give Triple H credit for doing that. There’s nothing he could’ve said that could’ve been right or wrong. You can’t have these two nights like Vince McMahon just was obliterated off the face of the earth. You just can’t do that. So, I do give the guy credit for bringing him up." [From 1:05:36 onwards]

Most fans feel Vince McMahon played the biggest role in taking WWE to the heights it is today. However, his time with the company came to an end a few years ago as he had to step down from his position amid allegations of sexual misconduct.

The global juggernaut is now owned by the Endeavor group, which has completely distanced itself from McMahon.

