WWE veteran "concerned" for Becky Lynch's rival, offers solution to major problem

Becky Lynch dropped the NXT Women’s Championship to get back to WWE RAW full-time. The Man is now set to face a rising superstar in a rivalry that can build both the competitors.

Lynch won the NXT Women’s Championship from Tiffany Stratton and held it for a short reign before dropping it to Lyra Valkyria. After building Stratton and Valkyria, she could help Xia Li get a good push on RAW.

Xia Li has been around for some time but has struggled to get enough notice on the main roster. It would be good to see her in some top matches before she can get in contention for a title.

Appearing on Busted Open Radio, Bully Ray spoke about the WWE Universe’s interest in Li and her character while being in a rivalry with Becky Lynch.

"If you listened to the crowd last night, from the moment Xia Li's music hit, to the moment we see Xia Li, to the moment that we see Xia Li do her Mortal Kombat thing with the rings, to the moment the bell rings and we see her wrestle, to the moment the bell rings and the match is over, to the moment that Xia Li is off the screen, what did the crowd tell you about their investment in Xia Li last night?" Bully asked.

He noted that she isn’t getting the response she should while talking about the latest edition of RAW.

"What concerned me for Xia last night is it's not like this woman was sent out there cold," Bully added, reminding that the creative team had worked on her presentation. "I didn't even hear kids reacting last night. I spend a lot of time listening to pro wrestling because it tells you what you need to know and I listened intently last night to Xia Li and there was just no reaction, and they're gonna kinda need to examine that." [H/t Wrestling Inc]

The former WWE Superstar also spoke about Becky Lynch's upcoming match against Xia Li

In the same podcast episode, Bully Ray spoke about the upcoming match between Becky Lynch and Xia Li.

He asked the WWE creative team to add some surprise elements to the rivalry to help Li get the reactions she needed.

"Give her more quality of the time she's in there," Bully Ray explained. "Last night, Becky Lynch makes an entrance and if Xia Li had just thrust kicked her in the throat and laid her out, you would've shocked people ... Do something that is going to get people emotionally interested in her."

It’ll be interesting to see what WWE has in store for the 35-year-old star as she takes on Becky Lynch. For now, a lot of work needs to be put in to get her over with the WWE Universe.

Do you think a rivalry against Becky Lynch will do wonders for Xia Li in WWE? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

